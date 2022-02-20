Manjit's Kitchen, Kirkstall Road.

One of Leeds’ busiest thoroughfares, it’s always been thriving, but the number of quality independent places springing up over the past few years makes it feel like the area is on the up.

In the shadow of the Cardigan Fields retail park, stuffed full of the big name chains, you’ve got Poco, Ryan’s Kitchen, brand new pizza joint Pizza Freak (replacing polish restaurant Smak!), Meat is Dead - and of course, veggie curry and street food haven, Manjit’s Kitchen.

I’m absolutely starving and fancy as many of the excellent selection of starters as I can handle.

The beetroot and paneer patties at Mankit's Kitchen Kirkstall Road.

First up are the bhajis - sliced onions and spinach fried in a spiced gram flour batter. Firstly, there’s loads of them, which is always a bonus. Secondly, they’re well filled with onion. Too often at Indian restaurants you’re faced with about three bhajis that are so crispy you can’t tell what they’re made of, but not here.

Beetroot and cheese aren’t the first ingredients you’d necessarily put together, but they’re a dream combo with Manjit’s grated beetroot and paneer patties, served with a herby parsley chutney. Both are quite subtle flavours, with their smooth, soft centres contrasting well with the crunchy bhajis. They’re a tad charred, but luckily I’m a fan of a little burnt crispiness.

The salt and pepper chickpea fries are a real surprise. Looking just like a normal chip, they lack some of the fatty depth of a fried potato - but they’re no worse for it. Light and fluffy, they go down just as well as normal fries, but they certainly feel healthier. I inhale the whole lot, helped on their way by the delicious roast garlic mayo on the side.

For a main I pick a dish I’ve not tried before - roast cauliflower butter masala. It’s made up of marinated cauliflower floret in a rich tomato, garlic and cashew nut sauce. It works really well - the cauliflower melts in the mouth and the way it’s been cooked brings out the lovely nuttiness. The sauce is nice and rich too, without being too oily.

The service is always really friendly at Manjit’s and you’re in no doubt it’s a family-run place full of heart and soul - long may it continue.

Factfile

Address: 333 Kirkstall Road, Burley, LS4 2HD

Telephone: 07941 183132

Opening hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 5pm - 11pm; Friday and Saturday, 2pm - 11pm

Website: www.manjitskitchen.com

Scores

Food: 9

Value: 9

Atmosphere: 8