Dough Boys are hosting pizza making classes for children from 11am.

The popular event for foodies in Leeds kicks off at 11am today, with a selection of the north's favourite indie street food traders serving up their very best dishes.

On A Roll, Kuala Lumpur Cafe, Salty Dog, The Savvy Baker and Simpatico Pizza are all taking part in this month's Feast, with Belgrave residents Dough Boys and Patty Smiths joining them on the line up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On A Roll owner Dana Llewellyn can't wait for today's Feast to begin after previously taking part in the event.

There are a range of cuisines to try this weekend, including Japanese, Italian, Malaysian and Irish dishes from some of the highly-esteemed traders on site.

Vendors are given the opportunity to plug their business at the event, as well as network with Leeds food-lovers and other businesses at the Feast.

Speaking to Dana Llewellyn, owner of On A Roll, she said:

"There’s no obvious demographic, just lots of cool people and we really appreciate that Belgrave are stepping up and giving street food traders a chance to come and be part of the great atmosphere of food, music, and art.

Belgrave Feast returns this Saturday with Patty Smiths providing their usual loaded fries and burgers.

My husband and I love food and experiencing other cultures and always look for independent restaurants and bars when we travel.

It's always great to meet new traders as we all try to help and support each other."

Upstairs at Belgrave there are also tables filled with arts and crafts made by local creatives, as well as child-friendly activities in Tykes Creative Corner running throughout the afternoon.

For early birds at the Feast they can give Dough Babies a try- a free pizza making class for kids at 11am courtesy of the Dough Boys Pizza team.

Local DJs handpicked by Leeds organisation Superfriendz are providing the soundtrack all day, with a mix of vinyl and digital sets providing afternoon entertainment.

Dogs are also welcome at the event which runs till 5pm, and tickets can be obtained for free on Belgrave's website.