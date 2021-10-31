Leeds restaurants: How to make Belgrave's famous hot sauce with cod and red quinoa tabbouleh
Spice up your life with this recipe from Belgrave using its famous hot sauce.
The Dough Boys Hot Bstrd x Romesco sauce is a staple with pizzas and burgers served from Dough Boys and Patty Smith's, the bar's resident street food eateries.
Patty Smith's head chef, Andrew Glendennan, likes to serve it with pan-fried cod and red quinoa tabbouleh.
He's shared his recipe exclusively with Yorkshire Evening Post readers.
Ingredients:
1kg red pepper
60g red chilli
1 large spanish onion
1 scotch bonnet chilli
8 cloves garlic
5g dried thyme
50 ml olive oil
200ml red wine vinegar
Salt
Pepper
40g roasted cashews
40 groasted almonds
150g cod fillet (skin on)
Red quinoa
Curly parsley leaves
Red onion
Sumac
Cucumber
Tomato
Fresh coriander
Olive oil
Lemon juice
Fresh mint
Hot Bstrd x Romesco sauce:
Preheat the oven to 220 degrees celsius
Peel and loosely chop the Spanish onion, add to a baking tray
Either coat the red peppers in olive oil and place them on an open flame, keep turning until scorched all over. Or de-seed the red peppers and place them in a baking tray, roast in the oven for 20 minutes, or until blackened
In another baking tray add the cashews, almonds and roast for 5 minutes or until golden brown
Whilst these are roasting, deseed the red chillies and scotch bonnet
Place the roasted red pepper in a bowl and peel off the skin
Blend the roasted red pepper, onion, chillies, scotch bonnet, roasted cashews and almonds with 4 cloves of garlic. Add 200ml red wine vinegar, 30ml olive oil and blend until smooth, season to taste.
For the cod:
Season both sides of the cod fillet with salt and pepper
Place a medium frying pan on a high heat and add a splash of olive oil
Add a drop of water in the oil and once it sizzles you are ready to add the cod fillet
Place the cod fillet skin side down and using a spatula lightly press down for 20 seconds to avoid the skin curling up
After 2 minutes, delicately flip the cod over, add a squeeze of lemon juice and cook for a further minute, remove the pan from the heat whilst leaving the cod in the pan to rest
To serve:
Lightly crush the remaining roasted almonds and cashews
Slightly off centre, place 3 large tablespoons of the Hot Bstrd x Romesco Sauce on a plate and in a circular motion spread to create a well
In the centre of the well add 1 large serving spoon of red quinoa tabbouleh salad and lightly press down to create a flat surface
Place your rested cod fillet on top of the salad, lightly drizzle olive oil on top and finish with a sprinkle of sumac and the crushed nuts
