The Dough Boys Hot Bstrd x Romesco sauce is a staple with pizzas and burgers served from Dough Boys and Patty Smith's, the bar's resident street food eateries.

Patty Smith's head chef, Andrew Glendennan, likes to serve it with pan-fried cod and red quinoa tabbouleh.

He's shared his recipe exclusively with Yorkshire Evening Post readers.

Patty Smith's head chef Andrew Glendennan invited the Yorkshire Evening Post into the kitchen as he shared one of his recipes. Picture: Gary Longbottom

Ingredients:

1kg red pepper

60g red chilli

1 large spanish onion

1 scotch bonnet chilli

8 cloves garlic

5g dried thyme

50 ml olive oil

200ml red wine vinegar

Salt

Pepper

40g roasted cashews

40 groasted almonds

150g cod fillet (skin on)

Red quinoa

Curly parsley leaves

Red onion

Sumac

Cucumber

Tomato

Fresh coriander

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Fresh mint

Hot Bstrd x Romesco sauce:

Preheat the oven to 220 degrees celsius

Peel and loosely chop the Spanish onion, add to a baking tray

Either coat the red peppers in olive oil and place them on an open flame, keep turning until scorched all over. Or de-seed the red peppers and place them in a baking tray, roast in the oven for 20 minutes, or until blackened

In another baking tray add the cashews, almonds and roast for 5 minutes or until golden brown

Whilst these are roasting, deseed the red chillies and scotch bonnet

Place the roasted red pepper in a bowl and peel off the skin

Blend the roasted red pepper, onion, chillies, scotch bonnet, roasted cashews and almonds with 4 cloves of garlic. Add 200ml red wine vinegar, 30ml olive oil and blend until smooth, season to taste.

For the cod:

Season both sides of the cod fillet with salt and pepper

Place a medium frying pan on a high heat and add a splash of olive oil

Add a drop of water in the oil and once it sizzles you are ready to add the cod fillet

Place the cod fillet skin side down and using a spatula lightly press down for 20 seconds to avoid the skin curling up

After 2 minutes, delicately flip the cod over, add a squeeze of lemon juice and cook for a further minute, remove the pan from the heat whilst leaving the cod in the pan to rest

To serve:

Lightly crush the remaining roasted almonds and cashews

Slightly off centre, place 3 large tablespoons of the Hot Bstrd x Romesco Sauce on a plate and in a circular motion spread to create a well

In the centre of the well add 1 large serving spoon of red quinoa tabbouleh salad and lightly press down to create a flat surface

Place your rested cod fillet on top of the salad, lightly drizzle olive oil on top and finish with a sprinkle of sumac and the crushed nuts