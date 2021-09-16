2021 Leeds German Christmas Market is cancelled

The Leeds German Christmas market in 2017

The annual event on Millennium Square, run by Frankfurt City Council, was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid.

It had been hoped that the Christkindelmarkt would return in 2021, but organisers have now taken the decision to cancel.

Market director Kurt Stroscher said: “After providing a German Christmas Market for Leeds for so many years, I am so sad to have to cancel the event for a second time.

“As we are planning to bring in new stalls for Leeds, the decision on whether to go ahead with the 2021 market had to be taken very early, when it wasn’t clear whether the pandemic would allow the market to go ahead without significant restrictions.

“In order to make the necessary investment, we have decided to postpone the new-look market in order to avoid uncertainty and ensure that we offer the people of Leeds a high-quality event.”

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “It is obviously disappointing that the German market won’t be coming to Millennium Square this year but we understand the decision taken by our friends in Frankfurt and we wish them the very best.

“Working with our partners in Leeds, we will still be hosting festive events and food stalls on Millennium Square and other spaces around the city centre alongside a new programme of Christmas activities and music.