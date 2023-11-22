A global popstar has announced a major outdoor summer show in Leeds next year.

Anne-Marie will be coming to Leeds Millennium Square next July for Sounds of the City. Photo: George Muncey

Multi-platinum and award-winning singer Anne-Marie has announced she will be coming to Leeds Millennium Square in July 2024 as part of Sounds of the City, an annual series of summer concerts held in Leeds and Manchester.

The announcement follows the release of her newly released third album Unhealthy, which is now her biggest selling album to date.

But the popstar has made hits since her debut album in 2018 which featured the song 2002, co-written by Ed Sheeran, and Friends. More recently, her single Psycho with rapper Aitch landed her yet another spot in the UK singles charts top 10.

The former Voice coach is currently on tour of many UK arenas. This week she will be performing at Birmingham, Manchester and London.

And here’s everything you need to know about Anne-Marie’s concert in Leeds next year:

When is Anne-Marie performing at Millenium Square?

Anne-Marie will be performing at Millenium Square on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Timings for Anne-Marie at Millenium Square

Ticketmaster states that the event will start at 6:30pm.

Who will be joining Anne-Marie at Millenium Square?

Anne-Marie will be joined by a number of special guests. These are yet to be announced.

Setlist for Anne-Marie at Millenium Square

There is no setlist available at the moment.

How to get tickets to Anne-Marie at Millenium Square