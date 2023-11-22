Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Sounds of the City 2024: Anne-Marie to headline show at Leeds Millennium Square - here's how to get tickets

A global popstar has announced a major outdoor summer show in Leeds next year.
By Geha Pandey
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Anne-Marie will be coming to Leeds Millennium Square next July for Sounds of the City. Photo: George Muncey

Multi-platinum and award-winning singer Anne-Marie has announced she will be coming to Leeds Millennium Square in July 2024 as part of Sounds of the City, an annual series of summer concerts held in Leeds and Manchester.

The announcement follows the release of her newly released third album Unhealthy, which is now her biggest selling album to date.

But the popstar has made hits since her debut album in 2018 which featured the song 2002, co-written by Ed Sheeran, and Friends. More recently, her single Psycho with rapper Aitch landed her yet another spot in the UK singles charts top 10.

    The former Voice coach is currently on tour of many UK arenas. This week she will be performing at Birmingham, Manchester and London.

    And here’s everything you need to know about Anne-Marie’s concert in Leeds next year:

    When is Anne-Marie performing at Millenium Square?

    Anne-Marie will be performing at Millenium Square on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

    Timings for Anne-Marie at Millenium Square

    Ticketmaster states that the event will start at 6:30pm.

    Who will be joining Anne-Marie at Millenium Square?

    Anne-Marie will be joined by a number of special guests. These are yet to be announced.

    Setlist for Anne-Marie at Millenium Square

    There is no setlist available at the moment.

    How to get tickets to Anne-Marie at Millenium Square

    Tickets go live on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9am and can be bought on Ticketmaster.

