The Christmas Experience at Lotherton 2024: Santa and his Elves returns to popular Leeds country house
From late November, the family favourite Christmas Experience at Lotherton will twinkle with magic and enchanting snow-filled paths, bringing holiday cheer to children and adults alike.
The immersive and interactive yuletide experience will see the historic Hall, just outside Leeds, decked in elegant Edwardian finery, while the grounds will enjoy a “liberal sprinkle” of Christmas cheer for visitors to embark on adventures with fairies, elves and Father Christmas himself.
At the snow-filled North Pole, Santa will be waiting to greet children, where he will hear their yuletide wishes and give them a special early Christmas present. Pre-school children will also have the opportunity to visit Santa’s cabin during the day.
Parents are urged to get their little one’s name on Santa’s list early this year to secure their slot in his diary, which gets booked up fast every year.
The elves have once again set up residence in the Elf Village, located on Lotherton’s grounds.
Here, little ones can take part in Christmas crafts and make their Christmas eve plate to leave a treat out for Santa and his reindeers, while adults can enjoy a festive tipple or two.
For the first time ever, Mrs Claus will be keeping an eye on her elves as she welcomes children for storytelling and keepsake crafts in the Village. Little ones will also create their very own festive keepsake to take home.
Visitors can also catch a glimpse of Christmas past in the Hall, being transported back in time to explore the lives of the Gascogine family from the late 1700’s and marvel at the festive finery of an Edwardian Christmas.
The Christmas Experience will open on November 23, 2024 and will continue throughout the festive season to January 5, 2025.
Tickets are available now from just £6.75, early booking is essential as spaces are limited and strictly on a pre-booking only, time-slotted system.
