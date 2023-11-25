Leeds news you can trust since 1890
11 magical photos from this year's Christmas Experience at Lotherton Hall near Leeds decorated like North Pole

Lotherton Hall’s Christmas Experience has officially returned for 2023 – and it’s bigger and better than ever.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 25th Nov 2023, 12:49 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 12:50 GMT

The historic country hall near Leeds has been completely reimagined for the festive period, with a magical Santa’s Grotto, gingerbread-making workshop and enchanting Elf Village.

Set across the grounds of the beautiful Edwardian estate, families will be able to enjoy the winter wonderland from today (November 25).

The Yorkshire Evening Post was given a sneak preview of the Christmas Experience.

Here are the best pictures ahead of this year’s festivities –

Lotherton Hall, near Leeds, has been completely reimagined for Christmas this year and the Yorkshire Evening Post was given a sneak preview before the estate opened to the public for the festivities.

1. Christmas Experience at Lotherton

Photo: National World

This year, the experience includes a magical winter wonderland trail that has been designed to look like the North Pole, with routes leading to new and exciting activities as part of the magical event.

2. Christmas Experience at Lotherton

Photo: National World

The hall can be found just outside Aberford, which is approximately 12 miles from Leeds.

3. The Christmas Experience at Lotherton

Photo: National World

The Edwardian hall itself is the star attraction, with each of its magnificent rooms decorated in a different style to reflect Christmas in various eras.

4. Christmas Experience at Lotherton

Photo: National World

One of the rooms within the hall has been staged as 'The Boudoir'. The tree represents Craignish Castle in Scotland, which was bought in 1853 by Colonel Charles and Mary Isabella Gascoigne, who then owned Lotherton. Many parties would have been held there, especially at Christmas, when the men would wear the traditional Highland dress as displayed here.

5. Christmas Experience at Lotherton

Photo: National World

Visitors will be able to go from room to room and explore the festively decorated hall in all its glory.

6. Christmas Experience at Lotherton

Photo: National World

