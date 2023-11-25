Lotherton Hall’s Christmas Experience has officially returned for 2023 – and it’s bigger and better than ever.
The historic country hall near Leeds has been completely reimagined for the festive period, with a magical Santa’s Grotto, gingerbread-making workshop and enchanting Elf Village.
The Yorkshire Evening Post was given a sneak preview of the Christmas Experience.
Here are the best pictures ahead of this year’s festivities –
1. Christmas Experience at Lotherton
Lotherton Hall, near Leeds, has been completely reimagined for Christmas this year and the Yorkshire Evening Post was given a sneak preview before the estate opened to the public for the festivities. Photo: National World
2. Christmas Experience at Lotherton
This year, the experience includes a magical winter wonderland trail that has been designed to look like the North Pole, with routes leading to new and exciting activities as part of the magical event. Photo: National World
3. The Christmas Experience at Lotherton
The hall can be found just outside Aberford, which is approximately 12 miles from Leeds. Photo: National World
4. Christmas Experience at Lotherton
The Edwardian hall itself is the star attraction, with each of its magnificent rooms decorated in a different style to reflect Christmas in various eras. Photo: National World
5. Christmas Experience at Lotherton
One of the rooms within the hall has been staged as 'The Boudoir'. The tree represents Craignish Castle in Scotland, which was bought in 1853 by Colonel Charles and Mary Isabella Gascoigne, who then owned Lotherton. Many parties would have been held there, especially at Christmas, when the men would wear the traditional Highland dress as displayed here. Photo: National World
6. Christmas Experience at Lotherton
Visitors will be able to go from room to room and explore the festively decorated hall in all its glory. Photo: National World