Leeds is set to experience an early wave of Christmas cheer this month with news a pair of seasonal sensations are set to return to a a popular family attraction.

Lotherton Hall has confirmed Santa and Mrs Claus are to visit the stately home this festive season, along with a new look Elf Village and North Pole.

Families will make memories to last a lifetime as they enjoy a magical day out at attraction at Aberford in east Leeds embarking on adventures with fairies, elves and Father Christmas himself.

Getting set to once again be the best festive day out in Yorkshire, Mr & Mrs Claus are dusting off their suits and boots, while the elves are busy preparing the festive fairy dust and Christmas crafts to enchant and entertain tiny tots and big kids alike.

Santa & Mrs Claus with the elves at the Lotherton Christmas Experience last year.

And this year promises exceptional value and more magic than ever before, with returning favourites and new additions.

Santa and his most trusted elves will take up residence in a truly magical new look snow-filled North Pole. Little ones can adventure through the winter wonderland to find Dizzy Bells in the elf workshop and collect a very special Christmas key for Christmas Eve, they can then visit Pippin McJingles at the mysterious wishing well, before seeing the main man himself.

Santa will be waiting to greet boys and girls, where he will hear their yuletide wishes and give them a special early Christmas present before the big day. Pre-school children will also have the opportunity to visit Santa in his cabin during the day.

Visitors can catch a glimpse of Christmas past in the Hall, being transported back in time to explore the lives of the Gascogine family from the late 1700’s and marvel at the festive finery of an Edwardian Christmas. And family favourite, Mrs Claus will return to the hallowed Hall’s kitchens for dashings of festive fun decorating freshly baked gingerbread, all liberally sprinkled with Christmas cheer.

Venturing outside, festive revellers will quite literally step into Christmas on the mesmerising woodland walk around the Estate’s stunning grounds. Exploring the winding paths filled with twinkling lights and enchanting larger than life installations of Christmas traditions, families will celebrate pulling a giant cracker, racing reindeer, and playing hide and seek amongst towering presents! Tread carefully and they may even hear the fairies giggling and whispering in the enchanted festive Fairy Dell.

No Christmas would be complete without some mischief with the cheeky elves, who will take up residence in the enchanting Elf Village in Lotherton’s grounds.

Little ones can take part in Christmas crafts and make their own reindeer food to take home and sprinkle on Christmas Eve, or be enthralled by a magic show in the Yuletide Yurts while grown ups enjoy a festive tipple.

The Christmas Experience will open on Saturday, November 25, 2023 and is run by Lotherton and Breeze. It runs until Sunday, January 7, 2024. There are a number of visit options available, including after school sessions and the chance for pre-school children to visit Santa in his cabin during the day.

Tickets are available now from just £4.75, early booking is essential as spaces are limited and strictly on a pre-booking only, time-slotted system.