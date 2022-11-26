Lotherton Hall’s Christmas Experience is back for 2022, and Santa is ready and waiting!
1. Mr and Mrs Claus at Lotherton's Christmas Experience
Mr and Mrs Claus at Lotherton's Christmas Experience. Running from November 26 to December 31, there will be an opportunity to meet Santa Claus and Mrs Claus and the 2022 experience will blend traditional attractions with new additions to the experience.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Rheindeer shop at Lotherton's Christmas Experience
Tickets from £4.55 are available now and children aged four and under can enter for free.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Three Elves having fun at Lotherton's Christmas Experience
There will also be a woodland walk, opportunities to collect reindeer food, Christmas crafts and gingerbread decorating among other attractions.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Lotherton's Christmas Experience
The experience was a sell-out in 2021 so people have been advised to book early.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson