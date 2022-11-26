News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Christmas in Leeds: First look at the Lotherton Hall Christmas Experience 2022

Lotherton Hall’s Christmas Experience is back for 2022, and Santa is ready and waiting!

By Richard Beecham
3 minutes ago

The experience was a sell-out last year and the Edwardian country hall and estate will once again be welcoming families for Christmas celebrations.

The Yorkshire Evening Post was lucky enough to have a sneak preview of the festive space.

1. Mr and Mrs Claus at Lotherton's Christmas Experience

Mr and Mrs Claus at Lotherton's Christmas Experience. Running from November 26 to December 31, there will be an opportunity to meet Santa Claus and Mrs Claus and the 2022 experience will blend traditional attractions with new additions to the experience.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

2. Rheindeer shop at Lotherton's Christmas Experience

Tickets from £4.55 are available now and children aged four and under can enter for free.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

3. Three Elves having fun at Lotherton's Christmas Experience

There will also be a woodland walk, opportunities to collect reindeer food, Christmas crafts and gingerbread decorating among other attractions.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

4. Lotherton's Christmas Experience

The experience was a sell-out in 2021 so people have been advised to book early.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsEdwardianYorkshire Evening Post