Leeds’ biggest ever ‘90s themed warehouse party is set to take over a colossal new venue this Halloween, with some huge names on the line-up.

The epic bash, at TestBed on Hunslet Lane, will be headlined by none other than ‘90s icon Heather Small.

Known for dance hits including ‘Proud’ and ‘Moving On Up’, she will be joined by N-Trance, Herd & Fitz featuring Abigail Bailey, and Phats & Small, among others.

TestBed, which is set to shake up Leeds’ nightlife scene when it launches properly in September, held its first full-scale event last year.

A number of festival-like events have already been announced by Leeds promoters Josh Demello and Kane Towning, of Arrival Events, as part of the venue’s upcoming season.

They include a huge opening weekend with techno heavyweights Teletech on September 21, followed by a set from Worried About Henry, the world-renowned DNB collective, on September 27.

Josh and Kane have worked as promoters for the last 15 years, with gigs in the city and further afield in the world-famous clubs of Ibiza, as well as other venues.

Kane, 36, from Cross Gates, said: "Overall, the season has been received better than we could have ever imagined, with thousands of tickets already sold and some events completely selling out months in advance.”

He also teased a huge tech house event for the end of September, when the students return. It is set to be the first house event since the Easter launch party and promises a stacked line-up.