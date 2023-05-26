TESTBED, housed in a warehouse in Hunslet Lane, promises a stripped-back rave experience – a blank canvas “full of possibilities”. The 10,000 square foot venue, with a capacity of 800 people, is from the team behind cafe, bar and events space Sheaf Street.

It will officially launch this Saturday with a takeover by Leeds events company Ruckus24 - named UnderTheMezz. Known for its legendary parties, Ruckus24 will host a 16-hour party across two venues, with a stage at Canvas Yard for The Garden Party 2023 followed by the TESTBED event from 10pm.

The event, headlined by Shonky and Arapu, promises an impressive lineup and immersive atmosphere, bringing together the expertise of both TESTBED and Ruckus24 to create a unique experience. The venue will be installed with a Funktion One soundsystem and tickets are still available.

Josh Demello, founder of Ruckus24, inside new warehouse venue TESTBED in Leeds (Photo: Simon Hulme)

Josh Demello, DJ and founder of Ruckus24, said: “We’ve got a 16-hour party over two brand new venues in Leeds. We’re starting the day at Canvas Yard from 12-10pm, and then in the evening we’ve got another party at TESTBED.

“We’re going to be opening up TESTBED for the first time and we’re bringing on Shonky and Arapu - two big international DJs. It’s going to be incredible, TESTBED is under construction and will be ready for Saturday, it’s going to be a huge night.”