TestBed Hunslet Lane: New warehouse rave opens near Leeds city centre with a 10-hour music marathon
Brought to the city by the duo behind events company Arrival, Josh Demello and Kane Towning, TESTBED, in Hunslet, officially opened to the public on Sunday, March 31 with a 10-hour music marathon.
TESTBED welcomed five headliners, three local selectors and 2500 ravers in its newly renovated 10,000 square foot space.
The line-up included wAFF, Wheats, Fleur Shore, Paige Tomlinson and Luuk van Dijk among others.
Following the launch, Arrival said it was excited for the future of the venue. The Instagram post said: “A new era is here. Thank you Leeds! That was absolutely unreal. We’re pretty speechless right now.
“We couldn’t be more excited for the future of TESTBED and our season of events in this incredible new space.
“Huge thanks to all the headliners, our amazing production & logistics team for the perfect show, everyone at TESTBED, local authorities, and all the ravers!
“This is just the beginning. We raise the levels again for our full season opening party, stand by for the release.
TESTBED was designed to be a “blank canvas space” that can be transformed to suit any occasion, including arts and community festivals to other cultural events.
Find out more information about TESTBED via its website and social media channels.
