Massive opening parties have been announced for a huge new warehouse venue that’s set to “reignite the industry” in Leeds.

TestBed, on Hunslet Lane, held its first full-scale event last year – but now it’s ready to welcome partygoers for a full season of festival-like entertainment.

The events have been put together by Leeds lads Josh Demello and Kane Towning, of Arrival Events, who have worked in the industry for years.

Josh Demello, 35, and Kane Towning, 36, of Arrival Events, are set to bring some of the biggest DJs in the world to TestBed, on Hunslet Lane. | Submitted

They have revealed that the huge opening weekend will kick off with techno heavyweights Teletech on September 21, just in time for the students arriving back in the city following the summer.

Then, on September 27, TestBed will host Worried About Henry on September 27, the world-renowned DNB collective. It is set to take over the warehouse with a line-up featuring Hybrid Minds and K Motionz – and has been tipped to be the biggest ever DNB warehouse rave in Leeds.

There are more details of the line-up on their Instagram page.

Josh and Kane have been successful promoters in Leeds for the last 15 years, with gigs in the city and further afield in the world-famous clubs of Ibiza, as well as other venues.

Josh, 35, from Hyde Park, said: “We wanted to bring huge things to Leeds. TestBed is born and we’re ready to properly launch in September.

“The industry has been struggling, which is why we wanted to do this project as a team. We’re doing our best to keep the scene in Leeds thriving by bringing the biggest DJs and brands in the world to the city.”

Kane, 36, from Cross Gates, said: “It’s a hard industry and it’s harder than it ever was, so you have to put on events that are mind-blowingly good to get people out again. It has to be amazing, like nothing we’ve had before, to reignite the nightlife industry in Leeds.

“We believe TestBed is like nothing the city has had before. It’s going to feature festival-like productions in a warehouse – and people are definitely going to get their money’s worth.”

The venue has already hosted a handful of events ahead of the huge launch later this year. Kane added: “The reception was unbelievable, everyone has been really supportive and saying that Leeds needs a large-scale venue like this, so we don’t miss out on the big DJs.”