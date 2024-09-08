Hasn’t it just been nonstop this summer, Leeds?
Take a look back at some of the best moments of summer 2024.
1. Leeds West Indian Carnival
One of the most highly anticipated events of the summer - the Leeds West Indian Carnival - returned more vibrant than ever. The theme this year was 'So Nice, We Jammin’ Twice', as it took two laps of its route. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Leeds Pride
Another colourful highlight of the summer was Leeds Pride. The city centre was bursting with energy as X Factor star Louisa Johnson performed on Lower Briggate. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
3. Marco Pierre White
Marco Pierre White made his return to Leeds with an exclusive pop up at Kino, in the Grand Arcade. He masterminded a uniquely crafted three-course meal as part of the restaurant's summer festival Staycation. | Derek D'Souza Photo: Derek D'Souza
4. UEFA Euro 2024
This summer was one to remember for football fans. England made it to the finals of the Euros 2024. Thousands visited pubs, bars and even Millennium Square to watch each match. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
5. Olympics 2024
Leeds is home to so much incredible talent and they shined brightly at this year's Olympics. Pictured is Jack Laugher, right, with his City of Leeds teammate Anthony Harding, left, after winning bronze for Team Great Britain in the men's 3m synchro. | Quinn Rooney Photo: Quinn Rooney
6. Leeds Fest
Leeds Fest returned to Bramham Park for a long weekend celebrating music, performance and artistry. Pictured is s Lana Del Rey on the main stage at Leeds Festival 2024 on Sunday. | Gerard Binks Photo: Gerard Binks
