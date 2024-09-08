The big events of summer 2024 - including Leeds Carnival

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 8th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST

It has been a summer to remember.

Hasn’t it just been nonstop this summer, Leeds?

From the Paris Olympics, which saw many Leeds athletes take home medals, to live music festivals with line-ups bigger than ever before, there has been something for everyone.

Take a look back at some of the best moments of summer 2024.

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

One of the most highly anticipated events of the summer - the Leeds West Indian Carnival - returned more vibrant than ever. The theme this year was 'So Nice, We Jammin’ Twice', as it took two laps of its route.

1. Leeds West Indian Carnival

One of the most highly anticipated events of the summer - the Leeds West Indian Carnival - returned more vibrant than ever. The theme this year was 'So Nice, We Jammin’ Twice', as it took two laps of its route. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Another colourful highlight of the summer was Leeds Pride. The city centre was bursting with energy as X Factor star Louisa Johnson performed on Lower Briggate.

2. Leeds Pride

Another colourful highlight of the summer was Leeds Pride. The city centre was bursting with energy as X Factor star Louisa Johnson performed on Lower Briggate. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Marco Pierre White made his return to Leeds with an exclusive pop up at Kino, in the Grand Arcade. He masterminded a uniquely crafted three-course meal as part of the restaurant's summer festival Staycation.

3. Marco Pierre White

Marco Pierre White made his return to Leeds with an exclusive pop up at Kino, in the Grand Arcade. He masterminded a uniquely crafted three-course meal as part of the restaurant's summer festival Staycation. | Derek D'Souza Photo: Derek D'Souza

Photo Sales
This summer was one to remember for football fans. England made it to the finals of the Euros 2024. Thousands visited pubs, bars and even Millennium Square to watch each match.

4. UEFA Euro 2024

This summer was one to remember for football fans. England made it to the finals of the Euros 2024. Thousands visited pubs, bars and even Millennium Square to watch each match. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Leeds is home to so much incredible talent and they shined brightly at this year's Olympics. Pictured is Jack Laugher, right, with his City of Leeds teammate Anthony Harding, left, after winning bronze for Team Great Britain in the men's 3m synchro.

5. Olympics 2024

Leeds is home to so much incredible talent and they shined brightly at this year's Olympics. Pictured is Jack Laugher, right, with his City of Leeds teammate Anthony Harding, left, after winning bronze for Team Great Britain in the men's 3m synchro. | Quinn Rooney Photo: Quinn Rooney

Photo Sales
Leeds Fest returned to Bramham Park for a long weekend celebrating music, performance and artistry. Pictured is s Lana Del Rey on the main stage at Leeds Festival 2024 on Sunday.

6. Leeds Fest

Leeds Fest returned to Bramham Park for a long weekend celebrating music, performance and artistry. Pictured is s Lana Del Rey on the main stage at Leeds Festival 2024 on Sunday. | Gerard Binks Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice