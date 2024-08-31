The three day community street festival runs on Regent Street and Well Lane from 5pm on Friday, August 30 until 6pm on Sunday, September 1.
The free community event is hosting a jam-packed schedule of activities across three days.
As well as live music across the suburb, there’s been market stalls and street food, art workshops, face painting, rollerskating and plenty more.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding visited the festival on Saturday to capture some of the action.
Here are 15 of his best pictures from the Chapel Allerton Arts Festival...
