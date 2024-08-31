Chapel Allerton Arts Festival: 15 best pictures as crowds gather for live music and street food in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2024, 15:45 BST

Chapel Allerton Arts Festival has once again returned to Leeds.

The three day community street festival runs on Regent Street and Well Lane from 5pm on Friday, August 30 until 6pm on Sunday, September 1.

The free community event is hosting a jam-packed schedule of activities across three days.

As well as live music across the suburb, there’s been market stalls and street food, art workshops, face painting, rollerskating and plenty more.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding visited the festival on Saturday to capture some of the action.

Here are 15 of his best pictures from the Chapel Allerton Arts Festival...

Crowds enjoy some traditional dance at the Chapel Allerton Arts Festival.

1. Chapel Allerton Arts Festival

Crowds enjoy some traditional dance at the Chapel Allerton Arts Festival. | Steve Riding

Lyceum north Indian food, Parneet Gill, Jatinder Gill, Ankita Gill, Alistair Scarlotte.

2. Chapel Allerton Arts Festival

Lyceum north Indian food, Parneet Gill, Jatinder Gill, Ankita Gill, Alistair Scarlotte. | Steve Riding

Aligator Gumbo band lead the parade.

3. Chapel Allerton Arts Festival

Aligator Gumbo band lead the parade. | Steve Riding

A packed Regent Street.

4. Chapel Allerton Arts Festival

A packed Regent Street. | Steve Riding

Duncan Flames of Circus Leeds shows tricks to Billy Gallagher, seven, of Chapel Allerton.

5. Chapel Allerton Arts Festival

Duncan Flames of Circus Leeds shows tricks to Billy Gallagher, seven, of Chapel Allerton. | Steve Riding

Phil Green who entertained the crowds.

6. Chapel Allerton Arts Festival

Phil Green who entertained the crowds. | Steve Riding

