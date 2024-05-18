After what felt like a very dreary and wet spring, temperatures have finally warmed up over the last few weeks - and we’ve even enjoyed some balmy sunshine. I don’t know about you, but it’s getting me super excited for the next few months in the city.
We’ve got so much to look forward to, from cheering on England to another stellar line-up at Leeds Festival.
Move over Ibiza, here’s 11 reasons why Leeds is the place to be this summer.
1. The Euros
Millennium Square is hosting the official 2024 fanzone in Leeds, where fans can cheer on Gareth Southgate and the team, with all the big game action shown on the square’s high-definition, giant LED screen. But there’s plenty of other spots across Leeds to catch the action - I’m planning to head down to North brewery’s Springwell taproom. Photo: Leeds City Council
2. Beer gardens
However far England makes it in the competition, I’ll be spending my weekends out in Leeds’ sunny beer gardens regardless - is there anything better than a pint (or aperol spritz, if you’re like me) in the sunshine in Leeds? Our readers recently picked their favourite beer gardens across the city, which has given me loads of inspiration for places to visit. Kirkstall Bridge Inn has one of my favourites. Photo: National World
3. Summer concerts
The summer in Leeds is also going to be a massive one for music and live performances. The summer series at Millennium Square is bringing some huge names to the city, including Busted and Yard Act. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Dining al fresco
I'm often being teased in our office for how often I dine out in Leeds - it's basically a hobby. And it's finally getting warm enough to eat outside, enjoying the city's scrumptious food offering while soaking up the sunshine. One of my favourite spots is Restaurant Bar and Grill or Banyan on Leeds City Square. Photo: James Hardisty
5. Live at Kirkstall Abbey
From the city centre to the suburbs, there’s plenty of fabulous events planned this summer, from community beer festivals to a massive series Kirkstall Abbey. The site will be transformed into a stage this summer, with three outdoor shows set to land in the ruins - Madness, Embrace and the first Kirkstall Abbey Comedy Festival. Photo: @tinyraindropphotography-008
6. Leeds Festival
And we can’t forget Leeds Festival. With the likes of Fred Again.., Liam Gallagher and Blink-182 headlining the stages, it’s going to be a good year for the Bramham Park event. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography
