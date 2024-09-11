Soft Cell: Leeds 80s duo announces first-ever Australian tour over 40 years after smash number 1 hit
Soft Cell has 12 top 40 hits in the UK and a series of number ones around the world, including smash hit “Tainted Love”. But despite their worldwide success, the duo has never tour in Australia - until now.
Formed in 1978 when band members Marc Almond and David Ball met at Leeds Polytechnic, they achieved world fame after releasing their debut album “Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret” in 1981, which included the cover of the 1962 Gloria Jones song “Tainted Love”.
But despite the song reaching number one in Australia, the band announced on Tuesday (September 10) that they are touring the country for the first time in their career next year.
The four-city tour will see the band perform their seminal debut album in full along with a series of greatest hits. Marc Almond will also be performing his solo hits from his 27 album catalogue on all dates.
Kicking off in Perth on April 10, 2025, the tour will continue to Sydney on the 13th and Brisbane on the 15th before finishing at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on April 17.
