As a central city full of history, culture and inspiration, it’s no surprise that Leeds has produced an enviable list of great musicians over the years.
Leeds has been at the centre of such movements such as Goth rock, electronic music and punk rock and remains one of the go-to places to discover new music to this day with its fantastic array of venues.
Here we look 13 acts to come from the city over the years that demonstration the breadth and depth of fantastic music to emerge from this unique city.
1. Yard Act
One of the biggest bands to break out of Leeds for a good while, Yard Act was formed just prior to the pandemic and their blend of post-punk guitars and frontman James Smiths's tales of colloquial folk saw them score a number two album last year, get nominated for the Mercury Music Prize and even record a duet with Elton John.
Key track: 100% Endurance
Photo: Ian West
2. Gang of Four
Gang of Four's ferocious post punk still sounds as fresh and gripping today as it did when it came out of Leeds in the late 1970s. Pummelled forward with Andy Gills slashing guitar riffs and singer Jon King's embittered yelp, the group has inspired innumerable acts over the years from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Bloc Party to LCD Soundsystem and Franz Ferdinand.
Key track: Damaged Goods
Photo: contributed
3. Corinne Bailey Rae
Leeds native Corinne Bailey Rae took the world by storm with the release of 'Put Your Records On' in 2006 and her sumptuous vocals and blend of soul and jazz have been a big draw since. She remains a a big fan of all things Leeds and has played at small venues and recently performed during the opening of Leeds 2023 at Headingley Stadium.
Key track: Put Your Records On
Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Eades
Leeds art-punk band Eades became song writing machines during the lockdown and have now built a loyal local following that saw them sell out the Brudenell Social Club last year. Their punky tracks pull from influences including The Clash, The Libertines and Parquet Courts.
Key track: Coltraine
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe