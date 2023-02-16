3 . Corinne Bailey Rae

Leeds native Corinne Bailey Rae took the world by storm with the release of 'Put Your Records On' in 2006 and her sumptuous vocals and blend of soul and jazz have been a big draw since. She remains a a big fan of all things Leeds and has played at small venues and recently performed during the opening of Leeds 2023 at Headingley Stadium. Key track: Put Your Records On

Photo: Gary Longbottom