They focus on Leeds Polytechnic which was formed in 1970 from a merger between Leeds College of Technology and Leeds College of Commerce, part of Leeds College of Art as well as Yorkshire College of Education and Home Economics. It was part of the Leeds Local Education Authority until it became an independent Higher Education Corporation in April 1989. The Polytechnic then became Leeds Metropolitan University, with the right to award its own degrees, in the early 1990s.