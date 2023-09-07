Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 photos you'll only understand if you studied at Leeds Polytechnic

These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of students.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 7th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

They focus on Leeds Polytechnic which was formed in 1970 from a merger between Leeds College of Technology and Leeds College of Commerce, part of Leeds College of Art as well as Yorkshire College of Education and Home Economics. It was part of the Leeds Local Education Authority until it became an independent Higher Education Corporation in April 1989. The Polytechnic then became Leeds Metropolitan University, with the right to award its own degrees, in the early 1990s. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds Polytechnic. Were you a student back in the day?

Leeds Polytechnic memories

Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds Polytechnic. Were you a student back in the day?

The new Leeds Polytechnic building near the Merrion Centre in May 1970.

Leeds Polytechnic memories

The new Leeds Polytechnic building near the Merrion Centre in May 1970.

Giant numbers which appeared on the side of the main Polytechnic building in April 1986 were mystifying some passers-by. "Are they the work of an ambitious graffiti artist or perhaps part of a new mathematics course for the students?" asked one YEP reader. Another suggested that lecturers may have run out of blackboard space in the classrooms following Government cutbacks.

Leeds Polytechnic memories

Giant numbers which appeared on the side of the main Polytechnic building in April 1986 were mystifying some passers-by. "Are they the work of an ambitious graffiti artist or perhaps part of a new mathematics course for the students?" asked one YEP reader. Another suggested that lecturers may have run out of blackboard space in the classrooms following Government cutbacks.

Students protested when Government Minster Norman St John-Stevas came for lunch at the Polytechnic in March 1973.

Leeds Polytechnic memories

Students protested when Government Minster Norman St John-Stevas came for lunch at the Polytechnic in March 1973.

