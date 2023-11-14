We asked our readers what the best songs ever by Leeds artists are.

Leeds has a rich and vibrant musical history from Kaiser Chiefs to Soft Cell.

We asked our readers to give us their opinion on the very best songs to have come out of the city.

People gave us some great suggestions from decades past and modern day music.

Everyone included is either from Leeds, lived in Leeds or has strong ties to the city.

Click through this article to see who they chose and if you agree with their judgement.

1 . Eloise Kevin Baker nominated the song 'Eloise' by the musical duo Paul and Barry Ryan. Photo: Keystone Photo Sales

2 . Tainted Love Sophie Roberts nominated the song 'Tainted Love' by the band Soft Cell. Photo: Jpress Photo Sales

3 . Tubthumping Chris Townsley nominated the song 'Tubthumping' by the band Chumawamba. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Wannabe Martim Birm Birmingham nominated the song 'Wannabe' by the band Spice Girls. The band included Mel B who is from Leeds. Photo: Theo Wargo Photo Sales

5 . Alice Helen Mahon nominated the song 'Alice' from the band Sisters of Mercy. Photo: National World Photo Sales