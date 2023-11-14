Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 of the best songs ever released by a Leeds band or singer

We asked our readers what the best songs ever by Leeds artists are.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:15 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 12:15 GMT

Leeds has a rich and vibrant musical history from Kaiser Chiefs to Soft Cell.

We asked our readers to give us their opinion on the very best songs to have come out of the city.

People gave us some great suggestions from decades past and modern day music.

Everyone included is either from Leeds, lived in Leeds or has strong ties to the city.

Click through this article to see who they chose and if you agree with their judgement.

Kevin Baker nominated the song 'Eloise' by the musical duo Paul and Barry Ryan.

1. Eloise

Kevin Baker nominated the song 'Eloise' by the musical duo Paul and Barry Ryan. Photo: Keystone

Sophie Roberts nominated the song 'Tainted Love' by the band Soft Cell.

2. Tainted Love

Sophie Roberts nominated the song 'Tainted Love' by the band Soft Cell. Photo: Jpress

Chris Townsley nominated the song 'Tubthumping' by the band Chumawamba.

3. Tubthumping

Chris Townsley nominated the song 'Tubthumping' by the band Chumawamba. Photo: National World

Martim Birm Birmingham nominated the song 'Wannabe' by the band Spice Girls. The band included Mel B who is from Leeds.

4. Wannabe

Martim Birm Birmingham nominated the song 'Wannabe' by the band Spice Girls. The band included Mel B who is from Leeds. Photo: Theo Wargo

Helen Mahon nominated the song 'Alice' from the band Sisters of Mercy.

5. Alice

Helen Mahon nominated the song 'Alice' from the band Sisters of Mercy. Photo: National World

Dawn Walker nominated the track 'I Predict A Riot' from the band The Kaiser Chiefs.

6. I Predict a Riot

Dawn Walker nominated the track 'I Predict A Riot' from the band The Kaiser Chiefs. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

