With Bonfire Night back this weekend, lots of us may ask what firework displays are going ahead after Leeds City Council’s decision to axe a number of celebrations.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In 2022, the council announced just before Guy Fawkes Night that it would call off a number of its events for November 5. Not long after it confirmed that the cancellations would be permanent in an effort to save money.

The decision was met with backlash, including from Liberal Democrat councillor Sandy Lay, who said the move risked “sucking the life and joy” out of Leeds ahead of this year’s Year of Culture, currently in full swing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous years, the council has held city bonfire events in Roundhay Park along with community events at Bramley Park, East End Park, Middleton Park, Woodhouse Moor and Springhead Park.

Most Popular

Leeds City Council has cancelled six bonfire events permanently, including the Roundhay Park fireworks display.

Unfortunately, this is not the case in 2023, as the Roundhay Park fireworks display has been permanently axed along with the five community events.

There are however a number of fireworks displays and bonfire celebrations around Leeds still happening - including the Roundhegians and Moortown Rugby Club’s fireworks display. You can find out more about a few Guy Fawkes Night alternatives here.

Full list of Bonfire Night events cancelled by Leeds City Council: