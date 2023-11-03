Roundhay Park Bonfire Night 2023: Is fireworks display going ahead in Leeds this year?
With Bonfire Night back this weekend, lots of us may ask what firework displays are going ahead after Leeds City Council’s decision to axe a number of celebrations.
In 2022, the council announced just before Guy Fawkes Night that it would call off a number of its events for November 5. Not long after it confirmed that the cancellations would be permanent in an effort to save money.
The decision was met with backlash, including from Liberal Democrat councillor Sandy Lay, who said the move risked “sucking the life and joy” out of Leeds ahead of this year’s Year of Culture, currently in full swing.
Previous years, the council has held city bonfire events in Roundhay Park along with community events at Bramley Park, East End Park, Middleton Park, Woodhouse Moor and Springhead Park.
Unfortunately, this is not the case in 2023, as the Roundhay Park fireworks display has been permanently axed along with the five community events.
Last month, it was announced that the Garforth charity bonfire night would also be cancelled this year due to anti-social behaviour concerns. A fireworks display at Wetherby Ings have also been cancelled due to adverse weather.
There are however a number of fireworks displays and bonfire celebrations around Leeds still happening - including the Roundhegians and Moortown Rugby Club’s fireworks display. You can find out more about a few Guy Fawkes Night alternatives here.
Full list of Bonfire Night events cancelled by Leeds City Council:
- Roundhay Park
- Bramley Park
- East End Park
- Middleton Park
- Woodhouse Moor
- Springhead Park