A Leeds town council announced on Thursday that this year’s Bonfire Night displays will be postponed due to weather conditions.

Wetherby Town Council has announced that adverse weather and ground conditions have resulted in the postponement of this weekend’s fireworks display.

In a video posted on Facebook on Thursday, November 2, town councillor Dean Buckle said: “We are very sorry to have to tell you that we have no alternative but to postpone this year’s bonfire here on the Ings. We have made this decision with a heavy heart and we are very sorry to have to do this.

“As you are aware, the weather is very bad, with almost double the annual rainfall in the area during the month of October. The rain over the last few days has made things even worse.”

Wetherby Town Council announced on Thursday that this weekend's Bonfire Night have been postponed due to adverse weather. Picture: Mel Hulme

Councillor Dawn Payne continued: “The ground at the ings is flooded, and your health and safety is very important to us. We don’t believe that we can deliver this event in a safe way, and the last thing we want to happen is to cause an injury to anyone.

“So, keep your tickets. We’re looking forward to being able to organise another event, where you will be able to use your tickets.”

The post has received numerous comments, including people thanking the town council for announcing the postponement in good time. Some have also asked about ticket refunds.

On refunds, Wetherby Town Council said: “Our refund policy, as advertised on the event posters and shown on the tickets is that they are non-refundable due to events outside our control.