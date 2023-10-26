Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Leeds police issue statement as Garforth charity bonfire cancelled due to anti-social behaviour concerns

Leeds police have issued a statement after an annual charity bonfire was cancelled due to anti-social behaviour concerns.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Garforth and District Lions Club annual charity bonfire night celebration, which has been going for 40 years, will not go ahead on November 3 following public safety concerns.

The organiser said a lack of guaranteed police presence and the “dangerous activities of some youths” were the main reasons behind the decision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin Egginton, president of Garforth and District Lions Club, said: “It is with great regret and a huge amount of frustration that we announce the cancellation of this year’s community bonfire. We were completely committed to this event, having booked the fireworks a year ago and we have been working hard behind-the-scenes to make it happen following a massive spike in antisocial behaviour last year.

Most Popular
Garforth and District Lions Club annual charity bonfire night celebration will not go ahead on November 3. Picture: Mel HulmeGarforth and District Lions Club annual charity bonfire night celebration will not go ahead on November 3. Picture: Mel Hulme
Garforth and District Lions Club annual charity bonfire night celebration will not go ahead on November 3. Picture: Mel Hulme

“The more we looked at the event we were unable to guarantee, to our satisfaction, that there would be no repetition of the dangerous activities of some youths, intent on dangerously disrupting the event, both on site and adjacent to it. From our perspective, the safety of the public we work for must be paramount.”

In a statement provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, police called the event “low-risk” but said officers would have been on patrol in the “general locality.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The event was reviewed at the local authority Safety Advisory Group where recommendations were made for Security Industry Authority registered staff to be utilised by the organisers following some incidents of disorder at last year’s event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This year’s event has been fully considered at police senior leadership team level and was assessed as low risk, not requiring any specific police attendance. Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team had been made aware and were due to be on patrol in the general locality.

“As with any private event, it is the responsibility of the organiser to maintain the safety of those attending the event and to ensure there is sufficient trained and appropriate staffing in place from a public safety perspective.”

Garforth and District Lions Club are actively looking for ways they can “securely and safely” deliver a bonfire event in 2024.