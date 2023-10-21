With Bonfire Night just a few weeks away, we take a look at some of the best firework displays available in Leeds.

Bonfire night, or Guy Fawkes Day, is celebrated yearly in order to commemorate the failed Gunpowder Plot of 1605 - a plan by a group of Catholics to blow up the Houses of Parliament in London, as a direct action against King James I for refusing to grant greater tolerance for the faith in England.

The plot was led by Robert Catesby, and aimed to kill the king and members of parliament in order to reestablish Catholic rule in England. The plot failed after the conspirators were betrayed, and Guy Fawkes, who the day now has become synonymous with, was captured and executed.

November 5th is now celebrated yearly with bonfires and fireworks. Straw effigies of Guy Fawkes are also sometimes tossed into the fire.

There are a number of fireworks displays this year despite the council cancelling all of their celebrations. Picture by Simon Hulme

Unfortunately, Leeds City Council has cancelled their fireworks displays at Bramley Park, East End Park, Middleton Park, Roundhay Park, Springhead Park and Woodhouse Moor this year due to rising costs. But there are still a number of displays available.

Here are five bonfire night fireworks displays in Leeds that you can enjoy:

Beck & Call Fireworks Display

Beck & Call’s popular Bonfire Night takes place on Friday, and consists of two family-friendly fireworks displays in the afternoon and evening. Entry is £7 for adults and £5 for kids and includes a goody bag..

Where: Beck & Call, Stainbeck Rd, Chapel Allerton, Leeds LS7 2NP

When: 3.30pm and 6.30pm on Friday November 3.

Moortown Rugby Club Bonfire Night

Moortown Rugby Club is putting on a large fireworks display this year. The family-friendly event will feature fire breathers, rides, fire engines, live music and more. Tickets are £6 for adults and £4 for kids - or £16 for a family of four - and can be found here.

Where: Moortown RUFC, Moss Valley, Leeds LS17 7NT

When: 6.30pm to 10pm on Saturday November 4.

Roundhegians Fireworks Display

For a £6 entry, you can enjoy the massive fireworks display in Roundhay, with food from The Leeds Deli, Skewer Point and That Pizza Cone as well as cold and alcoholic drinks at the clubhouse bar and hot drinks from Koffee and Kream.

Where: Roundhegians RFC, The Memorial Ground, Chelwood Drive, Leeds LS8 2AT

When: 6pm on Saturday November 4.

Fulneck Golf Club Community Bonfire

The biggest Bonfire Night celebration in the Pudsey area will be back in 2023 with a bonfire and fireworks display. Admission for the ticket-only event costs £5 for adults and £3 for children.

Where: Fulneck Golf Club and Bar, Fulneck, Pudsey LS28 8NT

When: Gates open at 5pm, fire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks from 7pm on Saturday November 4.

Hare & Hounds

The Hare & Hounds Bonfire Bash in Tingley might not feature any fireworks, but with a special bonfire food menu, firepits, fire dancers and fire eaters, there’s more than enough going on to make up for it. Standing tickets are £5 and tables for up to 6 people are £30.

Where: Hare & Hound, 7 Batley Rd, Tingley, Wakefield WF3 1DU