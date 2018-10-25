First look inside the new Gino D'Acampo restaurant at The Springs, Leeds

Have your say

The ITV chef has opened the doors of his second Leeds restaurant which is at The Springs shopping centre in Leeds.

Ahead of launch this Friday 26th October, the UK's favourite Italian chef, Gino D'Acampo, is providing diners with a sneak peek of his new restaurant at The Springs, Leeds.

The restaurant is on the corner of The Springs, adjoining Next and adjacent to Outfit in the new retail hub.

Pictures show that the 150 seater restaurant features Gino’s trade-mark washed woods, Carrara marble and striking turquoise leather.

The Italian chef says he has taken interior design inspiration from his favourite Italian yacht builder, Riva.

What are the opening hours for the new Gino D'Acampo?

The coffee and deli bar is open;

Monday to Friday 8am – 3pm

Saturday and Sunday 9am – 3pm

The main restaurant is open;

Sunday to Thursday 11:30am – 9pm

Friday and Saturday 11:30am- 10:30pm

And the Prosecco bar is open:

Sunday to Thursday 10am – 10pm

Friday and Saturday 10am- Midnight

Full look at the menu at Gino D'Acampo's new restaurant

Is there a cafe at The Springs in Leeds?

Gino D'Acampo at The Springs has a cafe and deli bar where you can have a coffee and a snack rather than a full meal.

There is also an Italian deli-style grocery store and gift shop in the restaurant.

Is there a lunch menu at Gino D'Acampo's restaurant?

Yes there's a lunch and early evening menu available midday until 6pm with one course for £9.50, two courses for £13.50 and three courses for £16.50.

There's also a set menu with three courses for £26 and the main menu.

The prosecco bar also has a happy hour of sorts with Gino's Aperitivo time from 4pm to 6.30pm everyday with free Cicchetti snacks.

Whats on the menu at the new Gino D'Acampo restaurant?

Italian classics such as arancine risotto balls, bruschetta, spicy pizzas, pasta dishes like fettuccine with sausage and meat and fish dishes including seabass and duck.

