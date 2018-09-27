Sixth major fashion chain to open at new Leeds shopping centre The Springs revealed

A global fashion giant has confirmed plans to open a store at Thorpe Park's new retail development.

Swedish chain H&M's unit at The Springs in east Leeds will open on Thursday October 11 - two days before the shopping centre's official opening.

It joins River Island, Next, TK Maxx, Outfit, Boots and Marks and Spencer at the Thorpe Park site.

There will also be a branch of celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo's My Restaurant, a Nando's, an Odeon cinema and a PureGym fitness centre.

The huge new store covers more than 1,544 square metres over two floors. On the launch morning, the first 200 customers in the queue will receive an exclusive goody bag. All shoppers who join the queue before 11am will receive a 25 per cent discount wristband to redeem against their entire purchase that day. There will also be an in-store DJ.