What's on the menu at Gino D'Acampo's restaurant at The Springs in Leeds and how much does it cost?

Gino D’Acampo’s new restaurant at The Springs in Leeds serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks so it has more menus than most Italians.

From a breakfast pastry to a pasta dinner the restaurant caters to appetites large and small and has a number of different specials at reasonable prices.

There is also a fully stocked prosecco bar to quench your thirst after a shopping expedition.

First up let’s look at some of the lunch and early evening set menu which is available from midday until 6pm

One course is £9.50, two courses are £13.50 or three courses is £16.50

Starters

Beef and wild mushroom stew at Gino D'Acampo's restaurant

Chunky vegetable soup with toasted ciabatta (v)

Chicken liver patè

Calamari

Tomato bruschetta

Slow roast pork belly at Gino D'Acampo's restaurant

Arancine - crispy mushroom risotto balls, buffalo mozzarella, tomato and red pepper sauce

Mains

Fettuccine Bolognese

Aubergine Parmigiana

Pizza Marinara at Gino D'Acampo

Super-spicy pizza with spicy salami, ‘nduja, pepper, buffalo mozzarella, parsley and chilli

Herby veal meatballs

Sea bass with Italian salsa and lemon

Desserts

Tiramisú

Chocolate fondant stuffed with chocolate truffles and vanilla ice cream

Pannettonne butter pudding Gino D'Acampo's restaurant

Affogato with amaretto, espresso and vanilla ice cream

A selection of ice cream

What about the main menu?

The main menu is as extensive as it is varied with dozens of dishes to choose from, highlights include;

A Cicchetti sharing platter with parma ham, ‘nduja, king prawns and chilli mayonnaise, tomato and basil on toasted ciabatta - £16.25

Antipasti

Mussel and clam stew with creamy paprika sauce, chilli and toasted ciabatta - £9.75

Grilled polenta - £6.75

Carpaccio with horseradish and pecorino cream sauce - £10.75

Pasta

Penne arrabbiata with chilli, garlic and tomato - £9

Lasagne - £12.50

Linguine with lobster cherry tomatoes, white wine, garlic, chilli and parsley - £21.75

Pizza

Fiorentina with spinach, egg, tomato and parmesan cheese - £11

Crudaiola with buffalo mozzarella, pecorino cheese, fresh cherry tomatoes, rocket and basil pesto - £10.50

Mains

Crispy duck with cherry and red wine sauce - £16.50

8oz fillet steak medallions flamed with brandy, green peppercorns and served with fries - £26.75

Grilled swordfish with lemon and fresh herbs £17.75

Sides

Slow cooked lentils with pancetta, thyme and bay leaf - £4

Courgette fries £4

And for dessert?

Gino does not disappoint for those with a sweet tooth. Options include;

Baileys panna cotta - £6.25

Tiramisú - £6.25

Panettone and butter pudding - £6.25

Chocolate chestnut cake - £6.25

Is there a children’s menu at Gino D’Acampo’s restaurant?

For little one’s there’s a choice of pizzas and pasta in smaller sizes;

Fettuccine with sausage - £5

Fettuccine bolognese - £6

Penne pomodoro - £4

Pepperoni pizza - £5

Margherita pizza - £5

Make your own pizza - £6

Or a mini chicken Milanese - £8

Are the drinks expensive?

Italian gin and tonics cost between £5 and £6

Glasses of prosecco are sold by standard of good - £5, great - £6 and fantastico £7

Birra Moretti is £4.75 a pint on draught

House wine is £19 a bottle or £4.50 a 175ml of white and red, £5 for a 175ml of rose and £6.50 for a 250ml glass or white, red or rose.

Cocktails include Aperol Spritz - £6.50, a vanilla-espresso martini - £7 or a Breakfast in Sicily cocktail made with pink grapefruit gin, Aperol, lemon, sugar, orange marmalade, egg white and peach bitters - £7.50.

