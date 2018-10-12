The Springs: Bargain hunters’ delight at new Leeds retail destination in Thorpe Park

Bargain hunters’ delight at new Leeds retail destination in Thorpe Park

Hundreds of bargain hunters turned out at The Springs at Thorpe Park in east Leeds yesterday as a handful of retailers opened as part of a VIP preview event to offer a taste of what is to come ahead of tomorrow’s grand opening.

Retailers include Next, Outfit, M&S Foodhall, Boots, TK Maxx and H&M.

A 10-screen Odeon cinema is set to launch in early 2019.

READ MORE: These are the big name stores due to open at new Leeds shopping centre

The Springs also features the UK’s largest low-cost gym operator PureGym and a range of restaurants including Gino D’Acampo’s My Restaurant and Nando’s.

Among the hordes of shoppers yesterday was Jayne Harding from Swillington, who said a retail and leisure destination like The Springs was long overdue in east Leeds.

“There is very little around here. You normally would have to go into the city centre or over to the White Rose.

“But this meets all your shopping needs from a high street perspective. And it’s at the side of the motorway which makes it easy to get to. That is really important.”

The mother-of-four said she expected to The Springs to become a regular stop off for the family.

“We will come for tea and have a nose around the shops. And the Odeon will be great when it opens. East Leeds is changing for the better and this can only be a good thing for the community.”

Simon Marshall, joint chief executive of developers Scarborough International, told the YEP the local community had a part to play in making the development a success.

“People want an experience. It’s about creating an environment that people want to spend time in rather than just shopping. This is about a leisure and retail experience. It’s a destination.

“The Springs has been designed and conceived to bring people together.

“There really is something for everyone. The brands and big names are first class. And it’s great that the retailers have had the vision to share our ambition.”

Mr Marshall added that The Springs would be hosting events thoughout the year. These could include a food and drink festival as well as Christmas markets.

For more information on The Springs visit: www.thesprings-leeds.co.uk

SATURDAY OPENING

sHOPPERS are being urged to come down and join in the fun when The Springs officially opens on Saturday (Oct 13) from 10am to 4pm.

Guests will be able to enjoy a day filled with family entertainment, giveaways and complimentary food from a selection of street vendors.

There will be performances by ribbon dancers, combining contemporary dance with rhythmic gymnastics. Children’s entertainment will also be on offer.