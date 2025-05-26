Ossett Beercart is back to kick off the summer in style.

With barrels being dragged through the streets and Morris dancers jingling their way into town, this family-friendly event blends tradition with a classic beer festival.

Here's everything you need to know before you join the merriment -

What is Ossett Beercart?

It’s a lively mix of beer and Morris dancing, as a cart full of barrels is dragged through the streets by up to a hundred Morris dancers from across the country.

Expect dancing, music, a bustling market, and lots of beer.

When is it happening?

The Ossett Beercart takes place over two days: Friday (May 30) and Saturday.

Festivities start on Friday evening and carry on through Saturday, with plenty of time to enjoy a pint and catch the action.

What can I expect?

Friday night marks the opening of the beer festival inside Ossett Town Hall. There will be a broad range of real ales, craft beers, lagers, ciders, and Prosecco.

On Saturday, the action kicks off with the Beercart procession, a unique spectacle where barrels are pulled through the streets by dancers in full Morris regalia.

The Wakefield Morris Dancers will perform the traditional Beercart dance in the town centre.

The beer festival then reopens and runs for the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, the town centre transforms with market stalls, children’s rides, street food and ongoing performances from visiting Morris dancers.

Where is it?

The event starts at Ossett Town Hall and Market Place, right in the town centre.

The Beercart procession weaves through parts of Ossett before ending up back in the centre, where most of the entertainment and stalls are based.

How much does it cost?

The event is completely free to attend.

Is it family-friendly?

Ossett Beercart is completely family-friendly. While there is plenty for the grown-ups, including the beer, Saturday in particular is great for family fun.

With kids’ rides, performances and the joyful chaos of Morris dancers, there’s something for all ages.