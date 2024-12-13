16 of the best photos take you back to Ossett in the 1980s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Dec 2024, 14:52 BST

It must have been a really, really windy day.

This incredible photo of a caravan blown from its standing in a field is one of 16 memories celebrating a decade in the life of Ossett. The 1980s proved to be a decade of ups and downs for the community. Landmarks, shopping local sport and stories which were making the news headlines are all featured in this wonderful trip down memory lane. READ MORE: Go inside Club Barcelona - The Birstall nightclub which bused in revellers from Leeds YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A caravan blown from its standing in a field off Headlands Road in September 1983.

1. Ossett in the 1980s

A caravan blown from its standing in a field off Headlands Road in September 1983. | YPN Photo: YPN

A clean up was underway after Ossett School was ravaged by fire in January 1981.

2. Ossett in the 1980s

A clean up was underway after Ossett School was ravaged by fire in January 1981. | Wakefield Express Photo: Wakefield Express

Ossett mayoral regalia on display in 1980.

3. Ossett in the 1980s

Ossett mayoral regalia on display in 1980. | Wakefield Express Photo: Wakefield Express

The opening of Spring Mill Golf Course in 1980.

4. Ossett in the 1980s

The opening of Spring Mill Golf Course in 1980. | Wakefield Express Photo: Wakefield Express

Ossett Parish Church Bell Tower opening in July 1981.

5. Ossett in the 1980s

Ossett Parish Church Bell Tower opening in July 1981. | Wakefield Express Photo: Wakefield Express

St. John's Methodist Church pictured in March 1981.

6. Ossett in the 1980s

St. John's Methodist Church pictured in March 1981. | Wakefield Express Photo: Wakefield Express

