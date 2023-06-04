Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ossett Beercart: 13 photos from the town's annual ale celebrations

Beer, dancing and merriment have came together this weekend for the annual Ossett Beercart.
By Nick Frame
Published 4th Jun 2023, 07:59 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 09:33 BST

The long-running event attracts hundreds of ale lovers and the warm weather ensured a bumper crowd for Saturday’s celebrations for the beer cart procession, in which barrels of the good stuff are drawn through the streets as people line the route from Ossett War Memorial Community Centre. Morris dancers then staged performances around the sun-soaked town centre. The drinking begins on Friday at Ossett Town Hall and continues on the Saturday until the last drops have been supped.

Ossett Beercart festival 2023 starts with the Beer Cart Procession though the streets of Ossett, then the beer dance by Wakefield Morris dancers to celebrate the carrying of the first barrel into the Town Hall followed by dancing around the town centre by Morris Dancing from around the area Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 3rd June 2023.

Ossett Beercart festival 2023

Ossett Beercart festival 2023 starts with the Beer Cart Procession though the streets of Ossett, then the beer dance by Wakefield Morris dancers to celebrate the carrying of the first barrel into the Town Hall followed by dancing around the town centre by Morris Dancing from around the area Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 3rd June 2023.

The barrels are drawn through the streets to the delight of the crowds. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 3rd June 2023.

Ossett Beercart festival 2023

The barrels are drawn through the streets to the delight of the crowds. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 3rd June 2023.

The event has continued to grow over the years. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 3rd June 2023.

Ossett Beercart festival 2023

The event has continued to grow over the years. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 3rd June 2023.

Morris dancers get people in the mood for an afternoon of beer drinking. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 3rd June 2023.

Ossett Beercart festival 2023

Morris dancers get people in the mood for an afternoon of beer drinking. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 3rd June 2023.

