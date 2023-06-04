Beer, dancing and merriment have came together this weekend for the annual Ossett Beercart.
The long-running event attracts hundreds of ale lovers and the warm weather ensured a bumper crowd for Saturday’s celebrations for the beer cart procession, in which barrels of the good stuff are drawn through the streets as people line the route from Ossett War Memorial Community Centre. Morris dancers then staged performances around the sun-soaked town centre. The drinking begins on Friday at Ossett Town Hall and continues on the Saturday until the last drops have been supped.
Ossett Beercart festival 2023 starts with the Beer Cart Procession though the streets of Ossett, then the beer dance by Wakefield Morris dancers to celebrate the carrying of the first barrel into the Town Hall followed by dancing around the town centre by Morris Dancing from around the area
The barrels are drawn through the streets to the delight of the crowds.
The event has continued to grow over the years.
Morris dancers get people in the mood for an afternoon of beer drinking.