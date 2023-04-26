Olly Murs is set to perform in Leeds this week as part of his UK Marry Me tour. The singer will take to the stage at Leeds First Direct Arena as he tours around the country this spring.

Olly Murs burst onto the music scene in 2009 after he came runner-up in that year’s X-Factor competition. Since then he has released numerous albums including his self-titled debut album which included popular songs such as Please Don’t Let Me Go and Thinking of Me. The following year he also released his In Case You Didn’t Know album which entered the charts at number one and resulted in two number-one singles with Heart Skips a Beat and Dance with Me Tonight.

Since then Olly Murs has had heaps of success in his music career, as well as TV stints on major shows including The Voice UK and ITV’s talent show series titled Starstruck. He has also appeared as a presenter on numerous sports programmes and radio shows.

When is Olly Murs at Leeds First Direct Arena

Olly Murs will be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena on April 28.

Olly Murs door opening times at Leeds First Direct Arena

Doors open at 6pm on April 28 for Olly Murs. The event is scheduled to start at 7.35 pm.

Olly Murs will be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena soon

When is Olly Murs expected to finish at Leeds First Direct Arena?

The First Direct Arena website states the venue curfew for an evening event is 11pm unless stated differently. They do not list end times for security reasons.

Olly Murs set list

A full setlist has not been released for Olly Murs tour in Leeds, but this is his set from his Cardiff show earlier this month which is expected to be similar.

Marry Me / I’m Still Standing

Best Night of Your Life

You Don’t Know Love

Kiss Me / Watermelon Sugar

Right Place Right Time

I Found Her

Thinking of Me

Sweet Caroline

Dear Darlin’

I Hate You When You’re Drunk

Heart Skips a Beat

We Found Love

Wrapped Up

Dancing on Cars

Celebration / YMCA / Blame it on the Boogie / Don’t Stop Believing / Sex On Fire / I Want It That Way / Dancing On The Ceiling mash-up

Encore:

Dance With Me Tonight

Troublemaker

Olly Murs support act at Leeds First Direct Arena

Scouting For Girls will be Olly Murs’ guest act at his Leeds show

Last-minute tickets for Olly Murs at Leeds First Direct Arena

Last-minute tickets are available on Ticketmaster for Olly Murs in Leeds. At the time of writing, there are standard seated tickets available from £39.50 each.

Olly Murs UK tour dates

Full list of tour dates for Olly Murs UK Tour 2023

April 22 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena Newcastle

April 25- Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena

April 27 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

April 28 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

April 29- London, The O2 Olly Murs

MAY 2 - Brighton, The Brighton Centre

