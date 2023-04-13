If you’re off to see a concert at Leeds First Direct Arena, you might be wondering where you can stay after a late-night finish. Whether you’re just after a cheap room to crash in for the night, or you’re after a little bit of luxury for a weekend away then you’re spoilt for choice.

Leeds First Direct Arena is located on the outskirts of Leeds City Centre. There are bars, restaurants, and hotels all within walking distance of the popular music venue.

However, if you’re trying to book a room on the night of a big show you might want to plan ahead as hotels will be busy. We have rounded up some of the best hotels closest to Leeds First Direct Arena.

Hotels near Leeds First Direct Arena

Where: Hepworth Point, Clay Pit Ln, Leeds LS2 8BQ

The Premier Inn is just 170 yards away from Leeds First Direct Arena. The hotel has an average of 4.2 stars on Google and more than 1,000 reviews. The hotel also has a restaurant inside.

Where: Wade Ln, Leeds LS2 8NJ

This hotel is just a four-minute walk from the music venue. The Ibis hotel has received an average rating of 4.3 stars on Google. It has been described as having ‘streamlined rooms in a laid-back lodging’ and offers an Italian restaurant/bar and free breakfast.

Signage on a Travelodge hotel (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Where: 107 Vicar Ln, Leeds LS1 6PJ

The Travelodge is also close to Leeds First Direct Arena. At the time of writing, rooms were on offer for just £41 a night. One person left a Google review to say the hotel is in the ‘perfect location for everything. “We were going to the O2 Academy for an amazing price. Our room was a spacious, lovely comfortable bed and very clean don’t expect anything fancy but it has everything you need.”

Where: 1 Gower St, Leeds LS2 7BP

This Hilton hotel is an 11-minute walk from Leeds First Direct Arena. The hotel is located near the Victoria Quarter of the city centre and is close to bars, restaurants and shopping centres. At the time of writing, rooms were on sale for £51.

Where: The Light, The Headrow, Leeds LS1 8TL, United Kingdom

Radisson Blu is just a six-minute walk from Leeds First Arena. The hotel offers easy access to bars, restaurants and shops and attractions. It is set in a meticulously restored building that once served as the main office of the Leeds Permanent Building Society. The building has preserved its original art deco style. At the time of writing, prices were from £71.