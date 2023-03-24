Hundreds of well-known musicians and bands head to Leeds First Direct Arena each year, but that’s no good if you don’t know how to get there. Leeds First Direct Arena is on the edge of the city centre and is fairly accessible if you know what you’re doing.

The venue is slightly outside of the city centre, but it’s still only a short walk from the train station and public transport links. There are also a few parking options if you’re planning to drive to the venue.

Leeds is well-connected when it comes to public transport. The city centre train station is perfect for venturing from further afield and the late night bus services are also handy for evening entertainment. We have rounded up the best ways to get to Leeds First Direct Arena on the night of a show.

Where can I park at Leeds First Direct Arena

The Leeds First Direct Arena website says there are over 7,500 car parking spaces within a 15-minute walk of the arena but the arena doesn’t have its own car park. However, there are several parking options nearby, some with discounted rates for First Direct visitors.

Q-Park

Where: Merrion Street, LS2 8LQ

Price: Varies depending on the day and time

Q-Park offers First Direct Arena visitors exclusive discounted parking at several car parks within the city. Visit the Q-Park website to book parking.

Woodhouse Lane Car Park

Where: Woodhouse Lane, Leeds, LS2 3AX

Price: First Direct Arena events: £6.50

Located on Woodhouse Lane, the car park offers 1272 spaces and easy access to the ring road at the end of the show.

Merrion Centre Car Park

Where: 5 Merrion Way, Leeds LS2 8DB

Price: £5 a night for First Direct Arena events

Located on Merrion Way, the car park is adjacent to the arena. It is the venue’s closest car park however visitors may experience delays leaving this location due to traffic restrictions on Merrion Way.

How to get the train to Leeds First Direct Arena

The easiest way to get the train to Leeds First Direct Arena is by arriving at Leeds station and walking from there. The walk is just under a mile and will take around 17 minutes. Trains from Leeds station run until around half 11 but check your journey before you travel.

Bus stops near Leeds First Direct Arena

The nearest bus stops are Clay Pit Lane, Wade Lane/Lovell Park Road and Woodhouse Lane. Leeds has a large network of buses which usually run until around 11pm, depending on the route - but check your journey times before travelling.

Taxi rank near Leeds First Direct Arena