Olly Murs has announced a new UK tour taking place in the spring of 2023, with a show scheduled in Leeds.

The ‘Marry Me’ tour is due to commence in April and Olly Murs will be touring UK cities until May.

It’s expected to feature some of his popular hits, as well as songs from his new album of the same name which is due to be released in December.

Olly Murs’ burst onto the music scene in 2009 after he came runner-up in that year’s X-Factor competition.

Since then Olly Murs’ has had heaps of success in his music career, as well as TV stints on major shows such as The Voice UK.

When will Olly Murs perform his Marry Me Tour in Leeds?

Olly Murs will be at Leeds First Direct Arena on April 28, 2023.

How to get tickets for Olly Murs in Leeds 2023?

There will be an exclusive pre-sale for Three customers from Wednesday October, 12 at 9am.

Tickets will go on general sale from Friday October 14 at 9am on the Ticketmaster website.

Full list of tour dates for Olly Murs UK Tour 2023

APR 22 2023 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena Newcastle

APR 25 2023 - Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena

APR 27 2023 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

APR 28 2023 Leeds, First Direct Arena

APR 29 2023 - London, The O2 Olly Murs

MAY 02 2023 - Brighton, The Brighton Centre