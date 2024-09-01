Oktoberfest Leeds: Kirkstall Brewery announces its annual German beer festival with live music and food
Leeds-favourite Kirkstall Brewery will be hosting its annual festival across three sessions next month starting Friday, September 27 to Saturday, September 28.
The team behind the brewery will be transforming the site, in Kirkstall Road, into a “traditional German beer hall” for the event.
Customers can expect live music from Bratwurst Brass, delicious food from the brewery’s very own Bavarian food pop-up 'Sausages Etc.’ and lots of imported German beer.
On offer, there will be Veltins, Erdinger, Hacker Pschorr, Flotzinger, Paulaner, Kostritzer, Weihenstephaner and more.
This year, Kirkstall Brewery has brewed its very own beer, 5.4 per cent Festival Helles, for the event in collaboration with German experts Braybrooke Beer Co, which will be available on draught.
