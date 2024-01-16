Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

17 popular Leeds city centre pubs 'at risk' of closure as parent company faces £2.5bn black hole

A number of Leeds city centre pubs could face closure, a union boss has claimed.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 16th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

A number of Leeds pubs owned by Stonegate Pub Company - including Slug & Lettuce and Editors Draught - could be “at risk”, the GMB union has warned, amid claims parent company TDR Capital is seeking to refinance £2.5bn of debt.

A spokesperson for Stonegate has looked to reassure worried punters however, that the “pub business remains very resilient” despite the difficulties faced by the industry in recent years and that they are “very confident” of being able to refinance successfully.

Other well-known city pubs owned by the firm include the Dry Dock, Be At One, Walkabout, Popworld Leeds and Bower’s Tap.

Here are the 17 pubs, located in Leeds city centre, that are said to be at risk...

1. City pubs 'at risk of closure'

Here are the 17 pubs, located in Leeds city centre, that are said to be at risk... Photo: National World

Editor's Draught - 88 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4LT.

2. Editors Draught

Editor's Draught - 88 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4LT. Photo: Simon Hulme

Popworld Festival Leeds - Millennium Square, Leeds, LS1 1UR.

3. Popworld Festival

Popworld Festival Leeds - Millennium Square, Leeds, LS1 1UR. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Walkabout - 43 Woodhouse Lane, Leeds, LS1 3HQ.

4. Walkabout

Walkabout - 43 Woodhouse Lane, Leeds, LS1 3HQ. Photo: Torben Mauch/Google

Be At One - 6 Millennium Square, Leeds, LS2 3AD.

5. Be At One - Millennium Square

Be At One - 6 Millennium Square, Leeds, LS2 3AD. Photo: Google

Popworld - 43-51 Cookridge Street, Leeds, LS2 3AW.

6. PopWorld - Cookridge Street

Popworld - 43-51 Cookridge Street, Leeds, LS2 3AW. Photo: Simon Hulme

