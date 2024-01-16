17 popular Leeds city centre pubs 'at risk' of closure as parent company faces £2.5bn black hole
A number of Leeds pubs owned by Stonegate Pub Company - including Slug & Lettuce and Editors Draught - could be “at risk”, the GMB union has warned, amid claims parent company TDR Capital is seeking to refinance £2.5bn of debt.
A spokesperson for Stonegate has looked to reassure worried punters however, that the “pub business remains very resilient” despite the difficulties faced by the industry in recent years and that they are “very confident” of being able to refinance successfully.
Other well-known city pubs owned by the firm include the Dry Dock, Be At One, Walkabout, Popworld Leeds and Bower’s Tap.
Here are the 17 pubs, located in Leeds city centre, that are said to be at risk...