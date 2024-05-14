Morrisons grant enhance SEN school's sensory room experience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Swillington Primary School receives a grant from the Morrisons Foundation to establish a well-equipped sensory room, showcasing its dedication to inclusive support for SEN pupils. Led by the school's SENCO and SEN Governor, this initiative reflects proactive measures to create a nurturing educational environment for all.

In a bid to enhance support for pupils with Special Educational Needs (SEN), Swillington Primary School, situated in an area higher than average deprivation, has received a significant boost from the Morrisons Foundation. The grant, totalling £1,269.00, has been utilised to add additional resources and update the vital sensory room, providing a safe haven for children with sensory sensitivities or emotional needs.

The initiative, implemented by the school's Special Educational Needs Coordinator (SENCO) and the SEN Governor, underscores Swillington's commitment to inclusivity and tailored support for its diverse student body. Recognising the challenges faced by many pupils with SEN, the school prioritised the creation of a dedicated space aimed at fostering comfort and regulation.

"We wanted to build a sensory room in the school," shared the SEN Governor, Miriam Watson-Pratt. "Swillington is in the top 30% of areas struggling with deprivation, and we have a higher than national average of children with SEND. Our school is extremely inclusive and is looking at putting measures in place to support the children in the school with SEND or emotional needs."

Swillington pupils exploring the sensory room

Emphasising the proactive approach adopted by the school, she added, "It is about identifying the triggers and assessing needs before they could become a barrier to learning. And part of this is to Provide further spaces in the school that the children can use as and when needed. We are also developing a further space for our pupils in Early Years to access "

The newly established sensory room has an array of equipment aimed at promoting relaxation, including a sensory bubble tube, starlight projector, sensory wall, and a large bean bag. These additions not only enrich the learning environment but also serve as invaluable tools in aiding the emotional regulation of pupils. Avery, age 8, commented, “I like the things in it. It makes me feel happy and calm. My favourite thing is the trampoline.”

"As the SEN Governor, I extend my gratitude to Morrisons for their generous grant towards our sensory room items," remarked Miriam. "The contribution not only enhances the learning environment but also nurtures inclusivity and support for students with special educational needs. We are immensely grateful for this partnership in fostering an enriching educational experience for all our pupils."

The sentiment was echoed by SENCo, Mrs Rhodes, who expressed her satisfaction with the new facility, stating, "It's great to have a space where children can regulate and have some quiet time."

