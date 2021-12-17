The Temple Arches' festival has welcomed tens of thousands of people into its Winter Village over the last eight weeks, complete with a new Hutte two-storey bar and a rooftop curling club - the first in Leeds.

Marking the end of its winter programme, the New Year's Eve event will feature a champagne reception, midnight entertainment and live music performances.

Chow Down founder Matt Long said: “How quick has this run gone? Personal highlights have been Norman Jay MBE DJing in the Hutte and seeing our Drag Brunches go from strength to strength.

"We have had every type of weather thrown at us over the last eight weeks - we’ve had sun, storms and snow but credit to our amazing team for doing such an incredible job throughout.

"We also need to make customers know that we are following all government guidance and appreciate that things can change quickly but we are providing a great, outdoor safe option for the New Year celebrations.”

On arrival at the Big Bash, guests will be greeted with a Champagne reception, before being taken to their reserved tables to kick off the evening.

Entertainment will come from electronic superstars, Crazy P, who will take the stage and DJ in Hutte. The build up to the big midnight celebration will see soon-to-be-announced DJ sets with roaming performers.

Some Chow Down food favourites will make a return for the event - Spuds n Bros will serve poutine (hand-cut chips, cheese curds and slow-cooked gravy) alongside Nasi Lemak who will serve his Malaysian treats.

The resident kitchens, Torito and Jimmy Macks, will continue to cook up a feast in the smokehouse and BBQ area for one last night.

Simon Fogal, founder of Chow Down and Leeds Indie Food, added: “It has been a real pleasure to organise and see the rotating indie street food traders doing so well, still in difficult times and that was one of the main reasons for bringing Chow Down to Leeds.

"Our resident kitchens were a trial too and have been a fantastic addition from the summer Chow Down.

"We got them to serve up some incredible food with the big BBQ from Torito and Jimmy Macks. I have probably eaten too much of the festive fries and Masa fried Chicken tacos.”

Tickets cost £20 and are on sale now. 18+ only.