Here, we've rounded up some of the best places for mulled wine and boozy hot chocolates in Leeds:
1. Thor's Tipi Bar
Thor's Tipi Bar is a viking-inspired pop-up bar in Victoria Gardens boasts real fires and rustic wooden decor for the cosiest way to enjoy a tipple this Christmas. As well as mulled wine, it serves a selection of beer, wine, spirits and cocktails, as well as festive winter warmers - like hot apple punch and hot chocolate.
2. Wapentake
Kirkgate bar and cafe Wapentake is now serving Baileys and Amaretto hot chocolates. You can add whipped cream, if you’re feeling extra.
3. Lamb and Flag
Enjoy a warm mug of mulled wine at the Lamb and Flag, Church Row, with views over the Leeds Minster. It’s the perfect pairing for the three-course Christmas menu - with mains including roast turkey, pork loin, beef bourguignon, vegan cottage pie or sea bass with all the trimmings.
4. The Mustard Pot
Chapel Allerton pub The Mustard Pot has brought back the Christmas teepees in its huge pub garden, serving mulled wine and winter Pimms in front of cosy fires.