Temple Arches will be transformed and will now boast a two-storey bar and games room.

Upstairs will play host to the Rooftop Curling Club, offering the chance to try out the winter sport in competition with friends and family.

Downstairs, there’ll be headline DJs, live bands, booths and bar service – perfect for getting into the festival spirit.

Chow Down's Winter Village is set to be perfect for this Christmas. Illustration provided by Chow Down.

For those concerned about the chilly Yorkshire weather, there will be fire pits, heaters and winter snugs, with mulled wine and cider on tap to ward off the chill.

Christmas Tipis are set to host atmospheric Santa Breakfasts and a range of family activities on Sundays.

Other options for festive joy include the Chow Down Ski Lodge, where winter snugs will offer comfy seating in a fully heated environment.

There is also a transformed Winter Garden themed pergola featuring windbreakers, plants and additional heaters.

As has come to be expected at Chow Down, there will also be a full programme of stand-out entertainment, with après ski nights, drag and disco brunches, winter cocktails, boozy hot chocolates and a packed line-up of live music.

One of the Founders of Chow Down, Stu Butterworth said “We are incredibly proud of the programme for Winter, the whole team has worked around the clock to bring something for everyone, whether a corporate Christmas Party booking, a couple on date night to a night out with friends, we also have a new area which you can just pop in for a drink.

"The entertainment has been stepped up with some incredible DJ slots and a mix of house bands and returning live bands.

"The food element has also been raised with our new residency kitchens which we hope to take into next year.

"Leeds hasn’t seen a taco restaurant like this and our festive menu by Jimmy Macks will include some exciting warming staples (and yes bone marrow dumplings with pigs in blankets?).

"Who needs the Leeds German market when you can put something like this on? ”

Lucy Renshaw, Strategic Marketing Manager at CEG added: “After a fun-packed summer schedule, we can’t wait to see what Chow Down has in store for its first winter line up at Temple Arches.

"CEG is delighted to partner with New Citizens at Temple, and we look forward to them bringing some festive cheer to the local community and helping to put Temple Arches in Holbeck on the map as a place to visit and enjoy.”

Over the eight weeks, Chow Down will welcome headline DJs Norman Jay, Friendly Fires, Horse Meat Disco, Graeme Park, Raw Silk and DJ Paulette. And for fans of live music, the line-up will include a triumphant return from Mr Wilson’s Second Liners with Back Chat, as well as New York Brass, New Freedom Gospel and the very special Chow Down House Band.

On the menu, guests can expect some exclusive new long term kitchen residencies from top street food traders, as well as a rotating selection of old favourites and new faces alike over the winter weeks.

Leeds’ first proper taco restaurant comes in the form of Tortio, which is set to offer a range of classic dishes and more innovative flavours, including Carne Asada Tacos and Smoked and braised Ox cheek Birria quesadillas, to Masa fried Chicken.

Founder and owner of Tortio, Lucy Rhodes said: "We're so excited to be moving into one of the permanent containers for our residency at Chow Down's Winter Village.

"It's been an absolute joy to be involved with these lovely events from the very beginning during the first throws of the pandemic last year.

"They've been a source of absolute joy and got us through some pretty tough times to be honest.

"I can't wait to see what they do next, it just seems to get better and better. We're going to be concentrating on smoked and BBQ food and can't wait to see what people think of our new menus."

More winter food will come from British Street Food Kitchen’s Posh Street Food and Archchis, as well as returning favourites Summer Sticky Beaks, Bento Box, OnaRoll, Pizza Bus, Nasi Lemak and Luigi Street Food. All that plus a range of new foodie faces, including Korean Grub Club and plenty more to be announced.

Bookings:

The winter programme will officially launch on Thursday, November 11.

For people with priority access, bookings open at 9am on Thursday October 14.

General sale opens on Friday October 15.

You can purchase tickets on the website: www.chowdownevents.co.uk

Chow Down Night Themes:

Thursday Night - Apres Night

Friday Night - DJ nights

Saturday - Brunches and local DJs

Sunday - Santa Breakfast 12:00 - 15:00 + live music + more to be announced

Noteable nights:

November 13 - Disco Brunch 12pm to 3pm

November 19 - Friendly Fires DJ - 7 to 10pm

November 20 - Garage Brunch 12pm to 3pm

November 27 - Drag Brunch 12pm to 3pm

November 28 - Mr Wilson Second Liners - 3pm to 7pm

December 10 - Norman Jay (MBE) - 7 to 10pm