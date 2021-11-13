Temple Arches has been transformed into a winter haven, featuring the new Hutte two-storey bar and a rooftop curling club.

Worried about the chilly Yorkshire weather? There's no need to be. Chow Down has prepared for the chill with cosy Christmas tipis, fire pits and heaters.

As part of its new winter schedule, Chow Down will host drag and disco brunches, Santa breakfast family acitivies, as well as apres ski nights.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Gary Longbottom headed down to take a first look at Chow Down Winter Village...

1. The winter programme officially launched on Thursday, November 11 and is now open for bookings.

2. Tipis Inside the tipis are warm rugs, comfy seating and acoustic sessions around the campfire.

3. Street food The line-up of street food vendors Chow Down is known for will remain, but with some festive twists.

4. Mulled wine There will now be plenty of mulled wine and cider, winter cocktails and boozy hot chocolates to enjoy.