A global pop sensation has announced a major outdoor show in Leeds next summer.

MIKA will be playing at Leeds Millennium Square as part of Sounds of the City on Thursday July 3 2025.

Known for his flamboyant style, powerful vocals, and infectious energy, MIKA has captivated audiences worldwide with hits like era-defining singles Grace Kelly, We Are Golden, and Popular Song, which have collectively amassed billions of streams.

MIKA is coming to Leeds next July. | MIKA

MIKA's journey to stardom began in 2007 with the release of his debut album Life in Cartoon Motion. Since then, he has released multiple critically acclaimed albums, toured extensively, and collaborated with renowned artists.

Throughout his career, MIKA has crafted a world of gritty romance amidst the joy and playfulness of technicoloured alternative pop. In recent years, MIKA has continued to push these artistic boundaries.

MIKA has been nominated for and won awards from the Brits, the Grammys and MTV’s Europe, Asia, Australia, and Japan, amongst others. He has also sold over 15 million albums globally and has Gold or Platinum awards in 32 countries worldwide.

MIKA will be joined by Shed Seven on July 11 and The Lathums on July 12.