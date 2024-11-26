MIKA Leeds: Global pop sensation to perform at Millennium Square for Sounds of the City 2025

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A global pop sensation has announced a major outdoor show in Leeds next summer.

MIKA will be playing at Leeds Millennium Square as part of Sounds of the City on Thursday July 3 2025.

Known for his flamboyant style, powerful vocals, and infectious energy, MIKA has captivated audiences worldwide with hits like era-defining singles Grace Kelly, We Are Golden, and Popular Song, which have collectively amassed billions of streams.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

MIKA is coming to Leeds next July.MIKA is coming to Leeds next July.
MIKA is coming to Leeds next July. | MIKA

MIKA's journey to stardom began in 2007 with the release of his debut album Life in Cartoon Motion. Since then, he has released multiple critically acclaimed albums, toured extensively, and collaborated with renowned artists.

Throughout his career, MIKA has crafted a world of gritty romance amidst the joy and playfulness of technicoloured alternative pop. In recent years, MIKA has continued to push these artistic boundaries.

MIKA has been nominated for and won awards from the Brits, the Grammys and MTV’s Europe, Asia, Australia, and Japan, amongst others. He has also sold over 15 million albums globally and has Gold or Platinum awards in 32 countries worldwide.

MIKA will be joined by Shed Seven on July 11 and The Lathums on July 12.

Related topics:LeedsArtists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice