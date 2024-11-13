Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Entries are now open for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards 2025.

The awards, now in their 16th year, highlight Leeds’ outstanding food and drink sector - crowning the city’s best restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes, hotels, takeaways, chefs and more.

It’s a chance to celebrate the accomplishments of the hospitality sector, as well as the hard-working people behind it. Leeds businesses and chefs can now enter on the Oliver Awards website.

Entries for the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2025 are now open. | Gerard Binks

There are 17 awards this year, including three exciting new category for 2025: Best Street Food, which will celebrate the best casual spots in the city; Employee of the Year, shining a spotlight on the hospitality legends making every experience memorable; and the People’s Choice Award, which will see the people of Leeds crown their favourite venue.

The other categories are: Best Cafe or Deli; Best Bar (sponsored by PPS Essentials); Best World Restaurant; Best Speciality; Best Hotel Restaurant; Best Pub; Best Takeaway; Best Family Friendly; Newcomer of the Year; Sustainability Award; Best Customer Service; Best Fine Dining Experience; Rising Star Award; Chef of the Year (sponsored by Chef Works).

YEP editor Joseph Keith said it was an "absolute pleasure" to announce the return of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards for 2025. | Gerard Binks

Launching the awards, YEP Editor Joseph Keith said: “It’s our absolute pleasure to announce the return of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s prestigious Oliver Awards for 2025.

“The awards have been a firm fixture on calendars across Leeds for many years and we can’t wait to celebrate another fantastic 12 months.

“Our city’s food and drink sector is bursting with talent and creativity and Leeds’ independent scene is second to none.

“And we want to highlight the incredible people behind those businesses that make Leeds such a special place to eat and drink.

“Good luck to everyone entering our awards this year and we look forward to raising a glass to you all at next year’s ceremony.”

Entries are open until Sunday February 2, and businesses can enter up to three categories each. A panel of industry experts will then review the hundreds of nominations, whittling them down to a shortlist.

The winners will be announced at a glitzy award ceremony in Leeds on March 10, with the venue soon to be announced. PBS Essentials, Asphasia Support and Chef Works have been confirmed as sponsors of the event.

Last year saw hundreds of entries, with newly opened Craig Rogan at The Collective coming away with the award for Best Fine Dining Experience.

Meanwhile, chef Ajith Kumar of Indian restaurant Tharavadu was crowned Chef of the Year 2024.

How to enter the Oliver Awards 2025

Any business with an LS postcode, and/or in the Leeds City Council district, can enter the 2025 awards. You can find out more about the criteria for each category and submit your entries on the Oliver Awards website.

Businesses can enter up to three categories each, and judges will be looking for detailed entries that match the category description. Judging will begin once nominations close on Sunday February 2.

Finalists will be invited to the Oliver Awards 2025 ceremony, taking place on the evening of Monday March 10, where the winners will be crowned. Tickets will be available in the new year.