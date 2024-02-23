Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The critically acclaimed band released their fifth album last week, and took Leeds by surprise when Headrow record shop Crash Records revealed on Tuesday they would play two shows at Project House just two days later (Thursday February 22).

Despite the short notice, the late gig sold out immediately, which was evident from the massive queue stretching from the Armley venue and all the way down Armley Road.

I discovered Idles a couple of years before the pandemic, back when their catalogue consisted of two albums, but lost interest somewhat after their third album Ultra Mono.

But after hearing the first single off Tangk, Dancer, featuring LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy and Nancy Wang, late last year, my interest in the band quickly reignited.

Having seen the band twice at festivals in the past, I had an idea of what to expect from their energetic live shows - but this was the first time I had ever seen them at an indoor venue. I was hoping for a few surprises.

The set started off with IDEA 01, the calm, Nigel Godrich-infused Tangk album opener, before switching it up a gear for Gift Horse, the third single off the album. Having unfortunately ended up quite far back in the packed venue, it's hard to tell how lively the crowd was at the front.

But after spotting a bit of crowd surfing along with loud singalongs, it's safe to say that the crowd was well warmed up by the time the band dished out their 2020 hit Mr. Motivator - a song singer Joe Talbot dedicated to "the worlds best bakery" Get Baked.

The rest of the set contained a good mix of new songs along with hits from their previous albums - along with the usual "Yorkshire"-chants with Joe wearing a "Don't Mess With Yorkshire"-T-shirt in honour of the night.

Personal highlights were Idles staple Never Fight a Man With a Perm, Divide & Conquer and Dancer, which followed by Rottweiler ended the 13-song set.

I did leave the gig feeling somewhat let down, however, as an Idles show without their banger Danny Nedelko feels a bit like Metallica not performing Master of Puppets in my opinion.