A Leeds “blank canvas” venue has announced its biggest headline of the season as a legendary DJ is set to take on the turntables.

Testbed, on Hunslet Lane, is set to host the Italian electronic musician and DJ Marco Carola this December for what organisers Arrival called the “biggest event of the season” at the venue, and an “incredibly special day” for the city.

The 800-capacity warehouse venue, which opened in early 2023, will see an “all day 10-hour party” featuring Marco Carola alongside Mason Collective from 1pm to 11pm on December 28, bridging the gap between Christmas and New Year parties.

Italian DJ Marco Carola is coming to Leeds for an "all day 10-hour party" this December. | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

In a post on social media, Arrival Events said: “This is Marco’s first time playing in Leeds for many years, a very rare opportunity to see king Carola in action.”

The 49-year-old DJ from Naples started DJing at the age of 15, and has made a name for himself in the dance scene, releasing five studio album and a large number of mix compilations as well as playing at major festivals such as Coachella.

How to buy tickets for Marco Carola at Testbed, Leeds

General sale for the all-day party start 10am on Friday, September 13 at 10am via Skiddle, with a pre-sale for registered members starting 10am on Thursday, September 12.

Pre-sale tickets start at £33.25, before increasing to £38.75 and £44.25.