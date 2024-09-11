The full line-up for this year’s Live at Leeds In The City has been revealed, with over 100 acts set to play across over a dozen venues across Leeds.

The 17th edition of the citywide festival is set to take place in November this year, and has already revealed an impressive roster of bands and artists including headliners Everything Everything and Leeds locals and Mercury Prize winners English Teacher.

With over 100 acts playing across venues including Brudenell Social Club, The Wardrobe, Leeds Beckett SU, Oporto and more, the event has become a cultural staple and a way for up-and-coming musicians to make a name for themselves.

Over 100 bands are joining the likes of English Teacher and Everything Everything at this year's Live at Leeds In The City. | Live at Leeds / Hanglands

Leading the announcement is New York soft rock sibling quartet Infinity Song, multi-instrumentalist Marika Hackman, Oxford-born songwriter Willie J Healy, along with host of the UK’s most anticipated upcoming artists.

Championing local talent, Live At Leeds In The City will also see Leeds acts such as Jellyskin, Spielmann, Claudia Fenoglio, Wolforna, Kiosk and many more.

Festival promoter Joe Hubbard said: “It’s great to reveal our full line-up for Live at Leeds in the City! I’m super happy with the artists, venues and partners who make up this poster, and having newly crowned Mercury winners English Teacher up there really tops it off.

“I honestly can’t wait to watch it all unfold in November, always the highlight of the year”.

Live at Leeds In The City 2024 takes place across Leeds, and tickets are available via SeeTickets starting at £49.50 for general admission and £38.50 for students.

Full Live at Leeds In The City 2024 line-up:

Just announced:

Infinity Song / Marika Hackman / Willie J Healy / Somebody's Child / Moonchild Sanelly / Overpass / Heartworms / Swim School / Cardinals / The Kites / Old Mervs / Luvcat / Shambolics / Bluai / The Manatees / Koj / Keo / Yard / Alfie Castley / Lewis Fitzgerald / Slow Fiction / Disgusting Sisters / Gia Ford / Julia Wolf / Charlieeee / Finn Forster / Jasmine.4.T / Basht. / Baby Said / OneDa / Adore / Mynk / My First Time / West Side Cowboy / Phoebe Green / Beattie / Soapbox / No Windows / Esmerelda Road / Benjamin Steer / Nadia Kadek / Talia Rae / Esme Emerson / Stanleys / Bug Eyed / Slate / Kenzo Jae / Public Order / Allie Sherlock / Annika Kilkenny / Fred Roberts / Bea Stewart / Aimee & The Parade / Ain't / Terra Twin / Tough Cookie / Sun King / Hungry / Ferester / The Pill / Daisy Veacock / Neckbreakers / Indoor Foxes / Lala Hayden / Big Sleep / Mitch Sanders / Ike Thomas / Odhran Murphy / Ruby Duff / Ten Hands High / The Jacques / Aerial Salad / Bayboards / Work In TV / Connor McGlave / Woahgetter / Aiko / The Mercians / Fake Dennis / Flat Moon / Helle / Kiosk / Lucy Robinson / Mince / Muck. / No Wukkas / Normal Village / Shrimp Eyes / Until Joy / Aimee Fatale / Claudia Fenoglio / Jellyskin / Life Aquatic Band / Runa / Silver Tongued Wascals / Spielmann / Vera Sacra / Wolforna

Previously announced artists:

Everything Everything / The K’s / Alfie Templeman / Casisdead / The Royston Club / English Teacher / Stone / Lime Garden / Master Peace / Abby Roberts / 49th & Main / L’Objectif / Whitelands / Van Houten / Pentire / Soft Launch / Alessi Rose / Kynsy / Unpeople / Us / Trout / Freak Slug / Humour / Chloe Slater / Nectar Woode / Essence Martins / Daydreamers / Arxx / Balancing Act / Girlband! / Mould / Blossom Caldarone / Oliver Keane / Hallan / Gans /Annie-Dog / Hana Lili / Alien Chicks / Lily Lyons / Ebbb / Plantoid / The Guestlist / Joshua Epithet / The Kairos / Ben Ellis / Human Interest / Fuzz Lightyear / Gravy