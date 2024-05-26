Live at Leeds 2024: 21 best pictures as music lovers flock to in the Park festival at Temple Newsam

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 26th May 2024, 11:30 BST

Thousands of music lovers flocked to Temple Newsam for Live at Leeds in the Park 2024.

Returning to Temple Newsam for the third time yesterday (Saturday, May 25), In The Park saw dozens of acts take on five stages for a day full of music and sunshine.

With big names like the Kooks, Declan McKenna, Future Islands and Spice Girls’ very own Melanie C performing alongside new and up-and-coming names such as Antony Szmierek, Courting and Matilda Mann, Live At Leeds had something for everyone.

Bands performed across five stages; The Cockpit (Main Stage), Clash, The Temple, DIY Stage and Dork Hype Stage.

Here are some of the best pictures from across the day, as captured by photographer Mark Bickerdike, showing fans enjoying the sunshine and live music.

Melanie C on stage.

1. Live at Leeds 2024

Melanie C on stage. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Live at Leeds in the Park at Temple Newsam.

2. Live at Leeds 2024

Live at Leeds in the Park at Temple Newsam. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Live at Leeds in the Park at Temple Newsam.

3. Live at Leeds 2024

Live at Leeds in the Park at Temple Newsam. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Flowerovlove on stage.

4. Live at Leeds 2024

Flowerovlove on stage. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Dylan John Thomas on stage.

5. Live at Leeds 2024

Dylan John Thomas on stage. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Live at Leeds in the Park at Temple Newsam.

6. Live at Leeds 2024

Live at Leeds in the Park at Temple Newsam. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

