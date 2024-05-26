Returning to Temple Newsam for the third time yesterday (Saturday, May 25), In The Park saw dozens of acts take on five stages for a day full of music and sunshine.

With big names like the Kooks, Declan McKenna, Future Islands and Spice Girls’ very own Melanie C performing alongside new and up-and-coming names such as Antony Szmierek, Courting and Matilda Mann, Live At Leeds had something for everyone.

Bands performed across five stages; The Cockpit (Main Stage), Clash, The Temple, DIY Stage and Dork Hype Stage.

Here are some of the best pictures from across the day, as captured by photographer Mark Bickerdike, showing fans enjoying the sunshine and live music.

1 . Live at Leeds 2024 Melanie C on stage. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

2 . Live at Leeds 2024 Live at Leeds in the Park at Temple Newsam. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

3 . Live at Leeds 2024 Live at Leeds in the Park at Temple Newsam. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

4 . Live at Leeds 2024 Flowerovlove on stage. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

5 . Live at Leeds 2024 Dylan John Thomas on stage. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography