The UK’s largest light art festival will be back in Leeds city centre for its landmark 20th edition this October with a programme of incredible, large-scale projections, live street theatre and interactive installations displayed on some of the city’s most iconic buildings.

Over the past two decades, Leeds Light Night has attracted over 1.1 million visitors to the city, with over 200,000 visiting last year’s record breaking festival, generating an estimate £3.5 million for the local economy.

To celebrate the 20th edition of the light extravaganza, this year’s ever will feature a “mesmerising” array of new creations by artists from around the world, with some popular features from previous years also returning.

Amongst the new installations that will light up Leeds at this autumn’s free programme is Norwegian artist Anastasia Isachsen’s “Monad”, which will be displayed onto the water at Leeds Docks. Inspired by the circular nature of life, rebirth and the universe, the piece will be accompanied by an immersive soundscape.

“Parallels” by Architecture Social Club will feature multi-coloured laser beams which pulse and flicker to a “mesmerising” electronic soundscape near the new Aire Park near the iconic Tetley building. And Dutch duo AlexP’s “MAPP” will capture the silhouettes of participants with colourful images and patters projected from an old-fashioned pram.

This year’s array of street performances will also feature a giant “ghost caribou” as well as the return of the popular “Sparks Drummers” and a fire-breathing dragon.

More installations, including a “spellbinding” piece of the Queens Hotel, will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “Light Night is always one of the most anticipated and popular events in the city’s cultural calendar, bringing hundreds of thousands of people and families into the heart of Leeds each year to enjoy what is always a truly magical spectacle.

Norwegian artist Anastasia Isachsen’s stunning Monad, which will be projected onto the water at Leeds Dock. | Ruth Collins

“The event also exemplifies the power of arts and culture to inspire, capture imaginations and unite people and communities for what is a positive and memorable shared experience.

“Since it began, Light Night has gone from strength to strength, getting bigger and better and making a huge difference to our city. We can’t wait to welcome visitors to celebrate what will be a very special landmark for everyone in Leeds.”

Leeds Light Night 2024 will take place across the city on October 24 and 25, from 6pm to 10pm.