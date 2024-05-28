Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application for the future of Leeds iconic Tetley building has been submitted.

As part of its proposal, the developer said it wants to retain the landmark’s art deco facade, open op new areas of the building to the public for the first time and increase accessibility so that the former brewery can be enjoyed by all.

Vastint UK has submitted a planning application with detailed plans for the future of Leeds iconic Tetley building. Pic: Vastint UK

Plans reveal that the basement, which previously connected the building with the wider brewery site, will be used as a speakeasy lounge and bar, whilst the ground floor will host a market hall space with amenities including Changing Places facilities.

The plans also reveals the future of The Tetley’s long-standing connection with both culture and commerce on the upper floors, where an event space and 13,000 sq ft of office space are planned.

Simon Schofield, Head of Development North at Vastint UK, said: “The Tetley is an iconic building within Leeds, and we’re privileged to have it as a cornerstone of the Aire Park development.

“As custodians of this important piece of the city’s history, we have been working hard with our architects Supervene and Enjoy Design, Leeds City Council and others to look at how we preserve this beautiful building, ensuring it remains at the heart of the community for another century.

“Our plans aim to create a variety of spaces within the building including public amenities such as a Changing Places facility, food and drink opportunities and event spaces, which will be accessible to all. We also want to continue the building’s history of being a place of business, by creating new office space.

“Ultimately this project is unique in its scope, as it not only adds to the wider development but also ensures a major landmark continues to play an active role in the future of Leeds. We’d like to think that Joshua Tetley would be impressed by the ambition we have for the site he purchased for £402 in 1822 and grew to be the largest brewery in the North of England.”

Vastint UK acquired the Tetley building from Carlsberg in 2022 has since been working on its plans to make it the crown jewel in their new Aire Park development, Leeds’ newest mixed-use district, which includes a new 3.5-hectare city centre green park, up to 1,400 news homes and 800,000 sq ft of office space.

The developer recently partnered with Kirkstall Brewery to reopen the building to the public whilst planning approval is sought from the council.

The developer aims to make the building the crown jewel in Leeds' new Aire Park development located on the South Bank. Pic: Vastint UK

Wesley Dodds, director at Enjoy Design commented: “The recent partnership between Vastint UK and Kirkstall Brewery has provided a glimpse of what the future holds for The Tetley. The building has evolved constantly over its almost one-hundred-year history and we’re very proud to be a part of the next evolution of Leeds’ beloved Tetley.”

Michael Westlake, director at Supervene Architects added: “To be given the chance to work on a building which holds such an important place within a city’s cultural history and be able to shape its next chapter is really exciting.

“We believe these plans will not only breathe new life into the building and open aspects which have never been open to the public before, but will also ensure the building can continue to act as a beacon to attract both locals and visitors to the area and the wider Aire Park.”